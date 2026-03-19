Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Director/PDMR Shareholding 19-March-2026 / 15:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metro Bank Holdings plc (LSE: MTRO LN) 19 March 2026 METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Metro Bank Holdings plc (the "Company") NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robert Sharpe 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director - Board Chair b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank Holdings plc b) LEI 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00BMX3W479 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Currency GBP Price(s) Volume(s) d) Price(s) and volume(s) 1.11 17,599

Aggregated information

e) - Aggregated volume

n/a

- Price

f) Date of the transaction 19 March 2026

g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries

For further information on this announcement, please contact:

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Clare Gilligan

Company Secretary +44 (0) 2034028385

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 Category Code: DSH TIDM: MTRO LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Sequence No.: 421600 EQS News ID: 2294728 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2294728&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2026 11:01 ET (15:01 GMT)