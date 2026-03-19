Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Provides Update; Evaluates Options to Address Valuation Disconnect; Will Issue Updated Guidance Following FY 2025 Results; Record Growth Continues as Significant U.S. Expansion Underway, with Additional $12M+ in High-Marg

Continues to deliver record revenue and improving operating metrics

Significant expansion in the United States underway, with NOOR and other Sky Premium Life products expected to drive strong profitability supported by gross margins of approximately 75% NOOR Collagen alone is projected to generate more than $12 million in annualized revenue

Strong growth expected ahead, driven by organic progress and M&A pipeline including a recent LOI to acquire an $11.5 million pharmacy distribution network

Holds valuable non-core strategic real estate and digital assets with an estimated fair market value exceeding $18 million, providing meaningful balance sheet flexibility

Evaluating potential monetization of non-core assets to support more efficient capital allocation accelerate strategic investments address the current valuation disconnect, including options such as share repurchases

Recent geopolitical turmoil has had a negligible impact on the Company's operations, with record-breaking growth continuing at a strong pace

To issue guidance update following the release of fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results

Analyst coverage initiated by Zacks Small-Cap Research with a valuation of $4.50 per share

CHICAGO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM) , a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today provided a corporate update and announced that it intends to issue updated operational, strategic, and financial guidance following the release of its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results.

Record Operating Momentum

Cosmos Health continues to deliver record revenue and gross profit while improving operating metrics, reflecting disciplined execution across all core divisions. Management believes the Company is progressing toward sustained profitability as revenue continues to grow, scale efficiencies crystallize, and margins improve.

The war in the Middle East and recent geopolitical turmoil have had a negligible impact on the Company's operations. The Company expects record-breaking growth to continue at a strong pace as it advances toward sustained profitability.

Strong Growth Amid Significant U.S. Expansion & Partnerships with Leading Retailers

Recent milestones include the continued global expansion of the Company's proprietary brands. Sky Premium Life is growing across Europe and beyond. Importantly, the Company has recently entered the United States market with its NOOR and other Sky Premium Life products.

All NOOR Sky Premium Life products sold in the United States are manufactured locally in GMP-certified, FDA-registered, and UL-audited U.S. facilities, underscoring the Company's commitment to regulatory excellence and product integrity while mitigating tariff exposure and cross-border logistical risks.

Cosmos Health anticipates strong gross margins of approximately 75% and significant cash flow generation from its Sky Premium Life U.S. operations. NOOR Collagen alone is projected to generate more than $12 million in annualized revenue, with additional growth expected as the Company introduces new products and expands its Sky Premium Life portfolio in the U.S. to meet strong consumer demand.

C-Scrub is gaining commercial validation in the United Kingdom through expanded retail presence at Tesco , the UK's largest retailer, and Superdrug , the UK's second-largest beauty and health retailer.

The Company's contract manufacturing division continues to expand through new long-term agreements, while its wholesale logistics operations are serving increasing volumes across a growing pharmacy network.

R&D at the Forefront of Innovation

Cosmos Health continues to advance its R&D pipeline, further strengthened by the recent appointment of Dr. Dimitrios Iliopoulos , a globally recognized expert in AI-driven drug discovery and clinical-stage biotechnology, to its Advisory Board.

The Company expects to provide updates regarding significant progress across several R&D initiatives following the finalization of certain anticipated transactions.

M&A Pipeline

On March 6, 2026, Cosmos Health entered into a Letter of Intent to acquire an extensive pharmacy distribution network from an established pharmaceutical company serving the Greek market for almost 40 years. The network currently generates approximately $11.5 million in annual gross revenue and serves a broad base of pharmacy customers, supplying both pharmaceutical and para-pharmaceutical products.

In addition, the Company is actively evaluating a robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities designed to expand its distribution footprint, enhance operating scale, and drive profitability.

Balance Sheet Flexibility: $18 Million in Non-Core Assets

In addition to its core healthcare operating segments, the Company holds valuable non-core strategic assets that provide meaningful balance sheet flexibility. Among others, the Company owns real estate assets with an estimated fair market value of approximately $15 million and has also deployed $3.1 million into digital assets under its treasury strategy .

Zacks Coverage Initiated with $4.50 Per Share Valuation

Zacks Small-Cap Research initiated coverage on the Company with a valuation of $4.50 per share , according to a research report published on January 13, 2026. The report highlights Cosmos Health's diversified revenue base, vertically integrated pharmaceutical and manufacturing operations, technology-driven initiatives, expansion into the U.S. market, and improving financial performance as key factors supporting its valuation.

Capital Allocation Considerations Amid Valuation Disconnect

At current trading levels, the Company's shares trade at a significant discount to reported book value (stockholders' equity), and management believes the Company's market capitalization does not fully reflect the intrinsic value of its diversified asset base and strong operating performance.

While management recognizes the long-term strategic value of its real estate and digital asset holdings, it is also evaluating potential monetization options, subject to market conditions, that could generate substantial capital to address the current valuation disconnect and support key corporate priorities, including acquisitions, technology investments, debt reduction, and returning capital to shareholders, including share repurchases.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "Our operating performance remains strong, with record revenue, improving profitability metrics, and an important expansion in the United States already underway with local manufacturing capabilities. At the same time, our balance sheet provides meaningful flexibility through a diversified asset base that includes non-core assets such as wholly owned real estate and digital holdings with a collective fair market value potentially exceeding $18 million. This represents a significant amount relative to our current market capitalization.

To provide greater visibility and a clear roadmap for investors, we intend to issue updated guidance on our operational, strategic, and financial outlook following our FY 2025 results and outline the next phase of our strategic priorities designed to enhance long-term shareholder value. Given current valuation levels, we are also evaluating capital allocation alternatives, including share repurchases."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com , www.skypremiumlife.com , www.cana.gr , www.zipdoctor.co , www.cloudscreen.gr , as well as LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website ( www.sec.gov ). The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com