Montreal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will host a live, interactive Q&A session via X Spaces to discuss previously disclosed results from drill hole DDH-26-02 at its West Advocate natural hydrogen project in Nova Scotia.
The session will provide shareholders and interested stakeholders with an opportunity to hear directly from the Company's team as it discusses recent exploration progress and ongoing exploration activities in Nova Scotia.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
QIMC invites shareholders, industry participants, and the broader investment community to join the live session and engage in an open discussion based on the Company's latest publicly disclosed results.
Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions in advance or in real time through QIMC's official social media channels.
EVENT DETAILS
Date: March 20, 2026
Time: 11:30 AM Eastern Time
Platform: X Spaces
Host Account: @QIMCSilica
Format: Live audio discussion with audience participation
Access: Open to the public
A full recording of the session will be made available following the event on the Company's official channels and website.
TOPICS TO BE COVERED
Geological context of previously disclosed hydrogen-bearing intervals
General discussion of natural hydrogen as an emerging energy source
Overview of QIMC's R2G2 exploration framework
The objectives of the remaining planned drill holes
All discussion topics are derived from and limited to information previously disclosed in the Company's press releases.
DISCLOSURE GUIDELINES
Discussion will be strictly limited to information previously disclosed by the Company through official press releases and regulatory filings
No new material information will be disclosed
No commentary will be provided regarding share price, trading activity, or short interest
No investment advice will be provided
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS
Stakeholders are encouraged to submit questions ahead of the session via QIMC's official social platforms. Selected questions will be addressed during the live discussion.
CONTACT INFORMATION
QUÉBEC INNOVATIVE MATERIALS CORP.
John Karagiannidis | President & Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@qimaterials.com
Tel: +1 514-726-7058
ABOUT QUÉBEC INNOVATIVE MATERIALS CORP.
Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) is a mineral exploration company focused on two emerging resource categories: natural (white) hydrogen and high-grade silica. The Company holds exploration properties in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and Minnesota (USA).
QIMC's natural hydrogen exploration is conducted under its proprietary R2G2 (Reactivated Rift and Graben Geostructure) targeting model, developed in collaboration with academic partners including INRS. Natural hydrogen - hydrogen occurring naturally in the Earth's crust independently of any industrial process - is an active and early-stage area of global scientific and commercial interest. The commercial viability of natural hydrogen remains subject to ongoing research, technological development, and regulatory considerations.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.
Any technical or geological commentary made during the live session is intended for general informational purposes only and does not constitute formal scientific or technical disclosure.
No resource estimate has been prepared. This release does not constitute investment advice.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289229
Source: Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.