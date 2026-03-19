Montreal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will host a live, interactive Q&A session via X Spaces to discuss previously disclosed results from drill hole DDH-26-02 at its West Advocate natural hydrogen project in Nova Scotia.

The session will provide shareholders and interested stakeholders with an opportunity to hear directly from the Company's team as it discusses recent exploration progress and ongoing exploration activities in Nova Scotia.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

QIMC invites shareholders, industry participants, and the broader investment community to join the live session and engage in an open discussion based on the Company's latest publicly disclosed results.

Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions in advance or in real time through QIMC's official social media channels.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: March 20, 2026

Time: 11:30 AM Eastern Time

Platform: X Spaces

Host Account: @QIMCSilica

Format: Live audio discussion with audience participation

Access: Open to the public

A full recording of the session will be made available following the event on the Company's official channels and website.

TOPICS TO BE COVERED

Geological context of previously disclosed hydrogen-bearing intervals

General discussion of natural hydrogen as an emerging energy source

Overview of QIMC's R2G2 exploration framework

The objectives of the remaining planned drill holes

All discussion topics are derived from and limited to information previously disclosed in the Company's press releases.

DISCLOSURE GUIDELINES

Discussion will be strictly limited to information previously disclosed by the Company through official press releases and regulatory filings

No new material information will be disclosed

No commentary will be provided regarding share price, trading activity, or short interest

No investment advice will be provided

SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS

Stakeholders are encouraged to submit questions ahead of the session via QIMC's official social platforms. Selected questions will be addressed during the live discussion.

ABOUT QUÉBEC INNOVATIVE MATERIALS CORP.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) is a mineral exploration company focused on two emerging resource categories: natural (white) hydrogen and high-grade silica. The Company holds exploration properties in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and Minnesota (USA).

QIMC's natural hydrogen exploration is conducted under its proprietary R2G2 (Reactivated Rift and Graben Geostructure) targeting model, developed in collaboration with academic partners including INRS. Natural hydrogen - hydrogen occurring naturally in the Earth's crust independently of any industrial process - is an active and early-stage area of global scientific and commercial interest. The commercial viability of natural hydrogen remains subject to ongoing research, technological development, and regulatory considerations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Any technical or geological commentary made during the live session is intended for general informational purposes only and does not constitute formal scientific or technical disclosure.

No resource estimate has been prepared. This release does not constitute investment advice.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289229

Source: Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.