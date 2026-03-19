Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) (FSE: O91) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its 100% owned Moray gold project, located approximately 49 km southeast of Timmins, Ontario, was selected as one of 68 projects to receive a grant as part of a $10 million investment by the government of Ontario under the 2025-2026 Ontario Junior Exploration Program ("OJEP") announced today in Sudbury by the Ministry of Energy and Mines (the "Ministry").

New Break applied for the 2025-2026 OJEP intake on July 3, 2025, which allowed for a reimbursement of 50% of eligible exploration expenditures incurred from April 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026, up to a maximum reimbursement of $200,000. New Break completed the expenditure requirement during its six-hole, 1,502 metre maiden drilling program in Q3 2025, that resulted in a significant gold discovery (see news release September 17, 2025). On December 10, 2025, New Break received notice from the Ministry that Moray had been approved for funding under this round of OJEP and on March 2, 2026, the Company received a payment of $200,000 in reimbursement of a significant portion of the 2025 discovery drilling program.

Today's announcement of the latest investment by the Province of Ontario builds on the $30 million invested in previous rounds of OJEP funding that has helped 213 mining companies finance early exploration projects, including New Break's Moray gold project. Including this year's funding, New Break has received $836,224 in aggregate grants from 2022 to 2025, participating in the last five of a total of six OJEP intakes to date.

Michael Farrant, President of New Break commented, "I would like to offer my sincere thanks to Minister Lecce and to the Ford government for supporting junior mineral exploration in the Province of Ontario. In aggregate, we estimate that the Company has avoided approximately 10 million shares of additional dilution, while Moray has received $836,224 of additional exploration, including the drilling program that resulted in our 2025 gold discovery. OJEP is part of the Ontario government's plan to build a more competitive, resilient and self-reliant economy, helping junior exploration companies in Ontario find the mines of the future. New Break is proud to be an ongoing OJEP grant recipient, and we are even more thrilled to have fulfilled our part by delivering a new gold discovery. We look forward to continuing to work in partnership with the government of Ontario and First Nations, along with our technical team and various other stakeholders, as we continue to advance our Moray gold discovery with 2026 drilling well underway."

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a proudly Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Moray gold project located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario, in a well-established mining camp within proximity to existing infrastructure, 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. Shareholders are also leveraged to exploration success in Nunavut, Canada, through New Break's 20% carried interest in the Sundog gold project and ownership of 6.0 million shares of Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GX). The Company is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca. New Break trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) under the symbol CSE: NBRK and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (www.live.deutsche-boerse.com) under the symbol FSE: O91.

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No stock exchange, regulation securities provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, grants of equity-based compensation, renouncement of flow-through exploration expenses, property agreements, timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, an inability to predict and counteract the effects global events on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains etc. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings"), such Filings available upon request.

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Source: New Break Resources Ltd.