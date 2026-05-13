Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) (OTCQB: NBRKF) (FSE: O91) ("New Break" or the "Company") has completed the first round of diamond drilling in 2026, comprised of 3,376 metres in 22 drillholes at its 100% owned Moray gold project ("Moray"). This round of drilling traced the Zavitz gold zone along 200 metres of strike length down to a vertical depth of 100 metres and returned another interval in NBR-26-05, on par with the 3.17 g/t Au over 43.0 metres returned in discovery drillhole NBR-25-05 last summer.

The program also delivered a significant new development, with all four drillholes drilled in the syenite (NBR-26-09 to NBR-26-12) encountering gold mineralization either exclusively in the syenite or cutting across the syenite and into the mafic volcanics. These represent the first instances of gold mineralization in the syenite encountered in drilling. The results of the drilling program also suggest that the gold mineralizing event at Moray occurred after the formation of the mafic volcanics and the intrusion of the syenite. This opens up the possibility of Moray being analogous to the Young-Davidon gold deposit being mined by Alamos Gold Inc. ("Alamos"), where gold is contained within a syenite intrusive that is one-third the size of the interpreted syenite intrusive at Moray. Moray is located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of Young-Davidson.

Highlights From 2026 Drilling Program - Grade stated in grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au")

Mafic Volcanic Hosted Gold Mineralization

Hole NBR-26-03 returned 2.62 g/t Au over 16.8 metres from 73.0 to 89.8 metres;

Hole NBR-26-04 returned 2.77 g/t Au over 21.5 metres from 79.5 to 101.0 metres; Including 4.59 g/t Au over 5.5 metres from 79.5 to 85.0 metres; Including 6.66 g/t Au over 4.5 metres from 96.5 to 101.0 metres;

Hole NBR-26-05 returned 3.46 g/t Au over 38.6 metres from 82.0 to 120.6 metres; Including 7.16 g/t Au over 12.1 metres from 108.5 to 120.6 metres;

Hole NBR-26-07 returned 5.73 g/t Au over 4.6 metres from 70.6 to 75.2 metres;

Hole NBR-26-08 returned 2.61 g/t Au over 8.2 metres from 73.8 to 82 metres; and

Hole NBR-26-15 returned 4.13 g/t Au over 6.5 metres from 90.0 to 96.5 metres.

Syenite Hosted Gold Mineralization

Hole NBR-26-09 returned 1.31 g/t Au over 8.5 metres from 76.0 to 84.5 metres; and

Hole NBR-26-12 returned 1.13 g/t Au over 7.5 metres from 36.0 to 43.5 metres.

Michael Farrant, President of New Break commented, "We are extremely pleased to have delivered on our promise to resume drilling in early 2026, despite one of the worst winters in Timmins in years. The 2025 Zavitz zone discovery drilling, intersected gold mineralization obliquely before the orientation of the mineralized structures were fully understood. 2026 drilling was conducted perpendicular to the zone along 200 metres of strike and continued to deliver excellent near-surface results. The discovery of gold mineralization at Young-Davidson also began in the mafic volcanics before expanding to the syenite intrusive, where Alamos just reported US$71.5 million of mine-site free cashflow in Q1 2026, from 89% recovery of 34,267 milled ounces at a grade of only 1.75 g/t Au. At a lower average grade than the mafic volcanics, gold mineralization in the syenite can yield a much bigger and highly profitable mineral deposit, and we now also have gold in the syenite at Moray."

All results from the first round of drilling in 2026 are shown in Table 1, while drillhole collar locations are detailed in Table 2. There are no material drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors known that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data.

Table 1 - Moray 2026 Drill Intercepts (3)

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Width (1)

(m) Au Grade (2)

(g/t) NBR-26-01 No significant assays NBR-26-02 No significant assays Drillholes NBR-26-03 to NBR-26-22 Drilled in Zavitz Zone NBR-26-03 17.1 17.6 0.5 0.81

23.6 26.6 3.0 0.83

52.5 53.5 1.0 1.76

73.0 89.8 16.8 2.62 NBR-26-04 7.5 8.5 1.0 1.63

16.0 17.0 1.0 0.98

43,5 44.5 1.0 1.25

59.5 62.0 2.5 2.32

66.0 66.5 0.5 5.17

71.5 72.5 1.0 39.70

79.5 85.0 5.5 4.59

96.5 101.0 4.5 6.66 (visible gold) 100.0 100.5 0.5 46.50 NBR-26-05 6.5 9.2 2.7 1.26

16.4 17.0 0.6 1.10

56.5 58.2 1.7 1.25

62.0 63.0 1.0 1.10

82.0 120.6 38.6 (4) 3.46 Including 82.0 93.0 11.0 3.21 Also Including 96.0 97.0 1.0 9.90 Also including 108.5 120.6 12.1 7.16 NBR-26-06 43.0 44.0 1.0 2.32

60.0 60.5 0.5 3.27

66.2 69.5 3.3 1.68 NBR-26-07 44.5 45.0 0.5 9.56

70.6 75.2 4.6 5.73 NBR-26-08 40.3 40.8 0.5 4.90

73.8 82.0 8.2 2.61 NBR-26-09 76.0 84.5 8.5 (5) 1.31 (5) NBR-26-10 75.0 80.5 5.5 1.02

123.7 124.3 0.6 1.24 NBR-26-11 81.0 83.5 2.5 1.25

145.0 145.5 0.5 3.82

148.8 149.8 1.0 1.76 NBR-26-12 36.0 43.5 7.5 (5) 1.13 (5)

60.0 61.0 1.0 1.63

65.0 65.5 0.5 1.27

129.4 130.6 1.2 1.97 Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Width (1)

(m) Au Grade (2)

(g/t) NBR-26-13 77.0 80.5 3.5 1.37

87.5 90.0 2.5 0.70 NBR-26-14 4.5 7.0 2.5 1.22

15.0 15.5 0.5 8.55

28.0 30.0 2.0 0.94

38.8 40.0 1.2 1.41

75.0 76.5 1.5 1.59

84.0 85.0 1.0 1.84

91.0 94.8 3.8 3.57 NBR-26-15 52.5 53.0 0.5 1.24

73.1 75.8 2.7 2.79

90.0 96.5 6.5 4.13 NBR-26-16 6.0 7.0 1.0 1.32

43.9 45.0 1.1 1.20

69.0 70.0 1.0 1.77

91.0 92.5 1.5 1.77 NBR-26-17 6.0 7.0 1.0 0.70

60.5 61.0 0.5 1.30

85.0 90.5 5.5 1.45

105.5 110 4.5 0.55 NBR-26-18 6.0 7.0 1.0 1.79

37.5 41.0 3.5 0.71

44.0 45.0 1.0 1.10

88.0 88.5 0.5 1.55

114.0 115.0 1.0 1.84

118.5 120.1 1.6 1.31 NBR-26-19 97.0 100.0 3.0 0.63 NBR-26-20 16.0 16.5 0.5 2.96

28.3 28.8 0.5 0.76

47.5 48.5 1.0 0.73

98.7 103.2 4.5 1.50 NBR-26-21 96.5 97.0 0.5 1.22

107.5 108.0 0.5 3.80 NBR-26-22 43.2 47.7 4.5 1.14

89.0 90.0 1.0 2.70

92.2 94.0 1.8 0.72

104.2 105.5 1.3 1.88

112.0 112.5 0.5 2.25

122.5 123.5 1.0 5.32

137.0 143.0 6.0 0.98

151.0 155.6 4.6 0.82 (1) Intervals are drill intersections and are not true widths.

(2) Grams per tonne gold grade is calculated as weighted average grade over interval length capped.

(3) All intervals, except as note in (4), are presented using a cut-off of 0.3 g/t Au and internal dilution of no more than 2.0 metres at grades less than 0.3 g/t Au and assays are not capped (see QA/QC Procedures).

(4) Includes intervals of 3.0, 3.9 and 4.5 metres below a 0.2 g/t Au cut-off.

(5) Results are within the syenite intrusive.

Figure 1 - Moray Property - Zavitz gold zone.

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Table 2 - Moray 2026 Drillhole Collar Locations

Hole ID Length

(m) UTM

Easting UTM

Northing UTM

Elevation Azimuth

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) NBR-26-01 346.0 495225 5319009 365 50 -50 NBR-26-02 223.0 495225 5319009 365 220 -50 NBR-26-03 143.0 492612 5320213 365 220 -50 NBR-26-04 151.0 492612 5320213 365 220 -65 NBR-26-05 157.0 492612 5320213 365 220 -75 NBR-26-06 100.0 492631 5320196 365 220 -45 NBR-26-07 100.0 492631 5320196 365 220 -65 NBR-26-08 115.0 492631 5320196 365 220 -75 NBR-26-09 151.0 492692 5320192 365 220 -45 NBR-26-10 169.0 492692 5320192 362 220 -60 NBR-26-11 202.0 492692 5320192 362 220 -70 NBR-26-12 202.0 492727 5320146 362 220 -60 NBR-26-13 120.0 492593 5320229 365 220 -50 NBR-26-14 118.0 492593 5320229 365 220 -60 NBR-26-15 112.0 492593 5320229 365 220 -70 NBR-26-16 130.0 492574 5320245 365 220 -50 NBR-26-17 118.0 492574 5320245 365 220 -60 NBR-26-18 151.0 492574 5320245 365 220 -70 NBR-26-19 118.0 492511 5320261 365 220 -50 NBR-26-20 121.0 492555 5320261 365 220 -60 NBR-26-21 121.0 492555 5320261 365 220 -70 NBR-26-22 208.0 492555 5320261 365 130 -55 Total 3,376.0









Coordinates are reported in UTM Zone 17 North, with units in metres.

2026 Drilling Program - Drillhole Locations in the Zavitz Zone

Figure 2 - 2026 Drilling Program - Locations of NBR-26-03 to NBR-26-22 in the Zavitz zone.

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VISIBLE GOLD at 100.3 metres

Figure 3 - NBR-26-04 returning 46.5 g/t Au from 100.0 to 100.5 metres.

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This first-round of 2026 drilling commenced in late January, and was completed on April 4, 2026, by Enviro North Exploration Inc. out of Sturgeon Falls, Ontario. It builds on the 12-hole, 2,924 metre 2025 maiden drilling program at Moray that resulted in the discovery of the Zavitz gold zone.

The first two drillholes were drilled approximately 3 km to the east of the Zavitz discovery zone prior to receiving the new exploration permit and did not yield any significant results.

The next 2,807 metres in 20 drillholes were drilled in the Zavitz discovery zone. 18 holes were drilled in six sets of three holes per collar at three different dips, approximately 110 metres east of discovery drillholes NBR-25-04 and 05, at an azimuth of 220 degrees, perpendicular to a northwest/southeast strike extent of approximately 200 metres and down to a vertical depth of 100 metres. An additional single hole, NBR-26-12 was drilled another 50 metres to the southeast of this strike extent, while the final hole NBR-26-22, was drilled from the northwest end of the strike extent, back into the mineralized zone at a 130 azimuth to test mineralization between 2025 drillholes NBR-25-04 and 09.

All drillholes returned intervals of gold mineralization with grade increasing with depth. The section including NBR-26-03, 04 and 05 exhibiting the highest grades and widths. NBR-26-05, drilled at the steepest dip of 75 degrees, returned 3.46 g/t Au over 38.6 metres from 82.0 to 120.6 metres.

Figure 4 - NBR-26-05 (105.9 to 122.9 metres, with 108.5 to 120.6 metres returning 7.16 g/t Au).

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Drillholes NBR-26-09, 10, 11 and 12 were collared in the syenite intrusion and the gold intersections associated with these holes occurred in syenite or at the contact of the syenite and the mafic volcanic. These intersections represent the first gold intersections encountered in the syenite. The gold event (or events) is younger than the youngest rock type (the syenite), thus resembling the gold mineralization encountered at the Young-Davidson gold mine.

William Love, Chief Executive Officer of New Break commented, "It is extremely rare that a company makes a discovery on its maiden drilling program and with only 4,624 metres of drilling completed in the Zavitz zone to date, we are still very early in our drilling. Despite this, I am extremely excited to see the results of our drilling has confirmed that the gold mineralization carries into the syenite and look forward to expanding our testing of the syenite contact with the mafic volcanics. This unfolding potential at Moray should excite geologists and investors alike."

Figure 5 - Section Featuring Drillholes NBR-26-03, NBR-26-04 and NBR-26-05.

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Exploration Plan for 2026

New Break plans to build on this initial round of 2026 drilling with an estimated additional 6,700 metres of drilling to be carried out in the summer and fall of 2026. Shallow drilling will be conducted above the Zavitz discovery zone to evaluate its open-pit potential. Drilling will also focus on expanding the known mineralization in the Zavitz gold zone both the northwest and southeast, with a priority given to testing the intersection of the Zavitz zone downdip and into the contact with the syenite. This includes collaring new drillholes to the northeast of NBR-26-03, 04 and 05, in the syenite to test the contact of the mafic volcanic and syenite near the best mineralization encountered to date, which remains untested. In addition, New Break plans to test other target areas on the property that exhibit similar geological characteristics as the Zavitz discovery zone.

Technical Content and Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter C. Hubacheck, P. Geo, consulting geologist to New Break, and an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hubacheck certifies that this news release fairly and accurately reflects the technical information and data presented. New Break conducts its exploration activities in accordance with CIM Best Practices Guidelines.

QA/QC Procedures

QA/QC procedures were executed to ensure all work is conducted in accordance with best practices. All drill core was sawn in half with one half of the core prepared for shipment and the other half retained for future verification. All core is under watch from the drill site to the core processing facility. Drill core is BQTK size and sample intervals range from 0.5 metres to 1.0 metres in length. Commercially prepared certified reference material ("CRM") standards and blanks were inserted with each shipment at a rate of 1 QAQC sample in every 12 core samples. Samples from New Break's 2026 Moray drilling program were analyzed at Activation Laboratories in Timmins, Ontario, which is ISO 17025 certified, by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying greater than 10 g/t Au was re-assayed with fire assay gravimetric analysis.

Grade composite intervals over core lengths are calculated using a weighted average grade with a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t Au. Up to 2.0 m of internal dilution (consecutive interval below cut-off grade) are included within specific geologic domains and alteration assemblages. The composites are constrained geologically by metasomatic alteration processes sourcing from the Fiset syenite intrusion and contact mafic volcanic rocks. Elevated gold values are coincident with hematite, silica, sericite and pyrite mineralization within structurally prepared brecciated corridors flanking the intrusion. Intervals are not true widths and no top cutting has been applied to the higher gold values.

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a proudly Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Moray gold project located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario, in a well-established mining camp within proximity to existing infrastructure, 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. Shareholders are also leveraged to exploration success in Nunavut, Canada, through New Break's 20% carried interest in the Sundog gold project and ownership of 6.0 million shares of Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GX). The Company is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca.

New Break trades in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) under the symbol CSE: NBRK, in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol OTCQB: NBRKF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (www.live.deutsche-boerse.com) under the symbol FSE: O91.

For further information on New Break, please visit www.newbreakresources.ca or contact:

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No stock exchange, regulation securities provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, grants of equity-based compensation, renouncement of flow-through exploration expenses, property agreements, timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, an inability to predict and counteract the effects global events on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains etc. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings"), such Filings available upon request.

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Source: New Break Resources Ltd.