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WKN: A3DNHE | ISIN: CA6425831089 | Ticker-Symbol: O91
Frankfurt
25.03.26 | 08:00
0,145 Euro
-2,36 % -0,004
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW BREAK RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW BREAK RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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5-Tage-Chart
NEW BREAK RESOURCES
NEW BREAK RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEW BREAK RESOURCES LTD0,145-2,36 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.