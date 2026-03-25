Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) (OTCQB: NBRKF) (FSE: O91) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"), beginning today under the ticker symbol "NBRKF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "NBRK" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FRA") in Germany under the symbol "O91".

The OTCQB is a leading market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Recognized as an established public market by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the OTCQB has helped companies build considerable shareholder value, including enhanced liquidity and valuation. Investors gain access to real-time quotes and benefit from efficient trading through their preferred online or full service broker or financial advisor, using trusted disclosure that is made broadly available to broker-dealers and market data providers. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

"We are extremely pleased to offer U.S. investors an efficient and transparent way to invest in New Break in U.S. dollars and through their broker of choice," said Michael Farrant, President of New Break Resources Ltd. "Providing the ability for New Break's common shares to trade in the United States through this OTCQB listing and in Europe through our recent listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, are important steps in expanding New Break's visibility. With a significant new gold discovery in northeastern Ontario and 2026 drilling at our Moray gold project well underway, we believe that New Break offers a superior investment choice for all investors. This value proposition is even greater for U.S. and European investors who can now buy shares of New Break at a significant home currency discount given the strength of the U.S. dollar and Euro relative to the Canadian dollar."

An application with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC") for DTC eligibility is currently pending. Once approved, this will enable electronic clearing and settlement of the Company's common shares, significantly reducing the time and cost associated with trading Canadian-listed securities in the United States.

U.S. investors can find current financial information relating to New Break, including Real-Time price quotes and market information, on the OTC Markets website at www.otcmarkets.com under the symbol "NBRKF".

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a proudly Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Moray gold project located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario, in a well-established mining camp within proximity to existing infrastructure, 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. Shareholders are also leveraged to exploration success in Nunavut, Canada, through New Break's 20% carried interest in the Sundog gold project and ownership of 6.0 million shares of Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GX). The Company is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca.

New Break trades in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) under the symbol CSE: NBRK, in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol OTCQB: NBRKF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (www.live.deutsche-boerse.com) under the symbol FSE: O91.

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No stock exchange, regulation securities provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, grants of equity-based compensation, renouncement of flow-through exploration expenses, property agreements, timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, an inability to predict and counteract the effects global events on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains etc. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings"), such Filings available upon request.

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Source: New Break Resources Ltd.