Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) (OTCQB: NBRKF) (FSE: O91) ("New Break" or the "Company") has purchased five mineral claims in McArthur Township for $3,500 covering 108 hectares and staked an additional 36 mineral claims at a cost of $1,800, covering 774 hectares in Fripp and McArther Townships. The acquisition of the five claims joins two large previously non-contiguous land positions at the Company's Moray property ("Moray"), into one large 28,286-hectare land package. The ability to distribute assessment credits across nearly all of the Moray project mineral claims, allows for greater flexibility with respect to the timing and extent of conducting exploration activities outside of drilling the Zavitz gold zone. Moray is located approximately 49 km southeast of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc.





Figure 1 - Moray property including mineral claims staked and acquired since January 1, 2026.

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Stock Option Grant

New Break also announces that effective May 20, 2026, it has granted a total of 300,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to purchase common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to three consultants pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.285 per Common Share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The Options vest in full on the grant date. Each of the consultants, local to the Timmins area, has performed a key role in all drilling programs to date at the Company's Moray gold project, and will continue to support ongoing drilling at Moray. None of the consultants had received a previous grant of Options.

Qualified Person and Disclaimer

Peter C. Hubacheck, P. Geo, consulting geologist to New Break, and an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release.

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Moray gold project located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario, in a well-established mining camp within proximity to existing infrastructure, and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. Shareholders are also leveraged to exploration success in Nunavut, Canada, through New Break's 20% carried interest in the Sundog gold project and ownership of 6.0 million shares of Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GX). The Company is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca.

New Break trades in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) under the symbol CSE: NBRK, in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol OTCQB: NBRKF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (www.live.deutsche-boerse.com) under the symbol FSE: O91.

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No stock exchange, regulation securities provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, grants of equity-based compensation, renouncement of flow-through exploration expenses, property agreements, timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, an inability to predict and counteract the effects global events on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains etc. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings"), such Filings available upon request.

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Source: New Break Resources Ltd.