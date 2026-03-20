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WKN: A418PZ | ISIN: CA75846K1057 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
20.03.2026 00:26 Uhr
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Reeflex Solutions Inc. Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Reeflex Solutions Inc. (TSXV:RFX) ("Reeflex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that that effective March 19, 2026, the Alberta Securities Commission has revoked the temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") it had previously granted to the Company on December 30, 2025 under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders. The MCTO applied only to the Company's CEO and CFO and did not affect trading by other shareholders, including the public.

The Company confirms that it completed the filing of the following continuous disclosure documents under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca on March 16, 2026:

  • Restated condensed consolidated interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2025;

  • Audited consolidated annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the year ended August 31, 2025; and

  • Condensed interim consolidated financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the three months ended November 30, 2025.

About Reeflex

Reeflex Solutions Inc. is a proudly Canadian company that delivers advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions across various industry sectors. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Coil Solutions Inc., we provide coiled tubing injectors and downhole tools for the oil & gas sector. Our manufacturing division, Ranglar Manufacturing, specializes in custom-designed mobile equipment for a wide range of industrial applications.

For further information, contact:

Reeflex Solutions Inc.
Trevor Conway
Executive Vice President & CFO
(403) 605-6167
Trevor.Conway@Reeflex.ca
www.Reeflex.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including statements included in the "About Reeflex" section of this press release, are forward-looking. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "intends", "may", "should", "will" or variations of such words or similar expressions. Reeflex cautions that all forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Reeflex, including expectations and assumptions concerning Reeflex, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Reeflex's filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Reeflex. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Reeflex does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

SOURCE: Reeflex Solutions Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/reeflex-solutions-inc.-announces-revocation-of-management-cease-trade-1150019

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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