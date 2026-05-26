Reeflex Solutions Inc. Announces $1.23 Million Order from Goes Gmbh for 80k Injector Packages

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CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Reeflex Solutions Inc. (TSXV:RFX) ("Reeflex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Coil Solutions Inc. ("CSI"), has received a purchase order from GOES GmbH ("GOES") with an aggregate value of approximately C$1.23 million (US$892,000) for the manufacture and supply of two 80K injector packages. The injector packages are expected to be deployed in Algeria.

GOES, headquartered in Wesendorf, Germany, has served as a distributor and strategic international partner of CSI since 2015 pursuant to an exclusive distribution arrangement covering the United Kingdom, Europe and select international markets.

The order includes two complete 80K injector assemblies, hydraulic arch systems, drive chains, planetary assemblies, gripper blocks, motors and various related injector parts and components. Delivery is currently scheduled for September 2026.

"This order reflects the continued strength of our long-standing relationship with GOES and ongoing international demand for CSI injector technology and aftermarket support," said John Babic, President & CEO of Reeflex. "We continue to see growing opportunities internationally for both capital equipment sales and recurring aftermarket parts and service revenue as our installed equipment base expands."

The purchase order contemplates a 50% deposit payment with the balance payable prior to shipment.

About GOES GmbH

GOES GmbH is a leading European manufacturer of pumping and stimulation equipment for the oil and gas industry. Located in Wesendorf, Germany, GOES GmbH offers hydraulic fracturing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, nitrogen, sand control and other well stimulation and pumping equipment. GOES GmbH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of KATT GmbH located in Celle, Germany. See https://www.goes-well.com.

About Reeflex

Reeflex Solutions Inc. is a proudly Canadian company that delivers advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions across various industry sectors. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Coil Solutions Inc., we provide coiled tubing injectors and downhole tools for the oil & gas sector. Our manufacturing division, Ranglar Manufacturing, specializes in custom-designed mobile equipment for a wide range of industrial applications.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and is based on certain assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Reeflex Solutions Inc.

John Babic

President & CEO

(780) 909-4220

John.Babic@Reeflex.ca

www.Reeflex.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

SOURCE: Reeflex Solutions Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/reeflex-solutions-inc.-announces-1.23-million-order-from-goes-gmbh-for-1170392