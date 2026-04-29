Reeflex Solutions Inc. Announces Filing of Q2 2026 Financial Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Reeflex Solutions Inc. (TSXV:RFX) ("Reeflex" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended February 28, 2026 (the "Q2 2026 Filings"). The Q2 2026 Filings are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Financial Highlights (Three and Six Months Ended February 28, 2026):

The Company's results for the period reflect its first full six-month period of operations following the acquisition of Coil Solutions Inc. completed in May 2025. Revenue during the period was generated from a combination of custom equipment manufacturing, engineering parts, and service-related activities across the Company's operating divisions.

The following highlights are derived from the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements:



Three months ended Feb 28, 2026 Six months ended Feb 28, 2026 Revenue $ 3,103,500 $ 6,008,435 Gross profit $ 853,605 $ 1,408,884 EBITDA (non-IFRS) $ (275,217 ) $ (607,197 ) Net loss $ (421,349 ) $ (930,596 ) Net cash from operating activities N/A $ 1,174,075

EBITDA and net loss for the period were impacted by (i) the timing of revenue recognition on certain customer contracts, reflected in an increase in deferred revenue of $1,493,719 from the Company's fiscal year end, representing revenue collected but not yet recognized in the period, and (ii) elevated professional fees of $420,153 for the six months ended February 28, 2026 associated with the Company's previously disclosed restatement, annual audit completion and management cease trade order compliance process.

These factors primarily relate to timing and non-recurring activities and are not indicative of the Company's underlying operating performance. Net cash from operating activities for the six-month period reflects working capital movements during the period.

Operating results also reflect the ongoing integration of acquired operations and the investment in public company infrastructure, governance and reporting systems.

The Company continues to maintain access to a senior secured credit facility to support working capital requirements and ongoing operations.

Readers are encouraged to review the Q2 2026 Filings in their entirety for a complete understanding of the Company's financial position, liquidity and results of operations.

About Reeflex

Reeflex Solutions Inc. is a proudly Canadian company that delivers advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions across various industry sectors. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Coil Solutions Inc., we provide coiled tubing injectors and downhole tools for the oil & gas sector. Our manufacturing division, Ranglar Manufacturing, specializes in custom-designed mobile equipment for a wide range of industrial applications.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This news release includes certain specified financial measures (including non-GAAP financial measures) within the meaning of National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure. This news release includes certain non-IFRS financial measures, including EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as net loss before interest (including accretion), taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company also excludes share-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers.

The most directly comparable financial measure to EBITDA disclosed in the Company's interim financial statements is net loss.

Reconciliation of EBITDA (non-IFRS) to net loss (IFRS)



Three months ended Feb 28, 2026 Six months ended Feb 28, 2026 Net loss $ (421,349 ) $ (930,596 ) Add: Financing costs 41,789 86,924 Add: Accretion expense 13,042 25,943 Add: Depreciation 57,373 142,299 Add: Amortization 33,928 68,233 EBITDA $ (275,217 ) $ (607,197 )

The Company believes EBITDA provides useful information to investors by providing an additional measure of operating performance and assisting in the evaluation of the Company's ability to generate cash from operations. Management uses EBITDA to assess operating performance and to assist with planning and forecasting.

For further information, contact:

Reeflex Solutions Inc.

John Babic

President & CEO

(780) 909-4220

John.Babic@Reeflex.ca

www.Reeflex.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including statements included in the "About Reeflex" section of this press release, are forward-looking. In particular, statements regarding the Company's continued access to, and the anticipated use of, its senior secured credit facility to support working capital requirements and ongoing operations constitute forward-looking information. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "intends", "may", "should", "will" or variations of such words or similar expressions. Reeflex cautions that all forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Reeflex, including expectations and assumptions concerning Reeflex; changes in general economic, market and credit conditions; changes in customer demand, contract timing and the timing of revenue recognition; unanticipated costs and expenses (including professional fees) and integration-related costs; liquidity constraints, including the risk that the Company is unable to maintain access to, renew, or draw on its credit facility on acceptable terms, or at all; the risk that operating results, cash flows or working capital requirements differ materially from management's current expectations; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Reeflex's filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Reeflex. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Reeflex does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

SOURCE: Reeflex Solutions Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/reeflex-solutions-inc.-announces-filing-of-q2-2026-financial-results-1162016