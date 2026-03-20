

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK, SKAb.ST), a Swedish construction company, said on Friday that it has bagged a contract of $165 million from the Texas A&M University System to construct a new biology teaching and research building in the college station, Texas.



The new 17,200 square-meter site will replace several outdated biology buildings with a state-of-the-art environment to support the next generation teaching and research.



The project is scheduled to begin in spring 2027 and is expected to be completed in spring 2029.



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