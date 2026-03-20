Alstom S.A.: Alstom signs a 5-year contract extension to operate and maintain the GO Transit and UP express fleets in Toronto, Canada

Alstom signs a 5-year contract extension to operate and maintain the GO Transit and UP express fleets in Toronto, Canada

Continues multi-year partnership between Alstom and Metrolinx

Renewed agreement of 800 million EUR ($1.3 billion CAD) runs until 2031

Contract extension supports close to 1,300 direct jobs with Alstom in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton region, including roles in operations, as well as drivers, conductors and customer service staff, and maintenance personnel,





20 March 2026 - Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has signed a contract renewal with Metrolinx, a provincial government agency in Ontario, Canada, to continue to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services to two of its divisions. The contract is for approximately 800 million euros1 ($1.3 billion CAD) and runs until 2031.

Alstom will continue to provide O&M services for the rail operations of GO Transit, the regional public transit service for the Greater Golden Horseshoe area of Ontario, and Union Pearson Express (UPX), a train service connecting Canada's busiest airport to downtown Toronto. In 2024-2025, Alstom's close to 1,300-person team managed 117,020 GO rail trips and 56,494 UP Express trips, with an exceptional on-time performance of over 97% on a mixed-use rail network.

"Whether its introducing new riders to transit during Toronto's biggest special events, or helping ensure frequent riders have a reliable, high-quality experience every time, Alstom has been behind the scenes helping deliver for Metrolinx and its passengers," said Michael Keroullé, Alstom America's President. "Our continued partnership with Metrolinx is a tribute to the excellence and experience of our local Services Team to ensure passengers needs are met safely and efficiently."

The expertise and dedication of the Alstom team contribute to a 95% retention rate of O&M contracts. This latest contract extension with Metrolinx consolidates Alstom's position as the leading private provider of Operations and maintenance services in North America.

"This renewed agreement with Alstom delivers on our government's plan to protect Ontario by ensuring Ontario tax dollars continue to support Ontario workers, said the Honorable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario Minister of Transportation and government official responsible for Metrolinx. It will strengthen the operations and maintenance capacity needed to support a more reliable GO Transit network as we expand service across the region to meet the needs of our growing province."

A leader in rail services

Alstom is the market leader in rail services, supporting customers over the entire asset lifecycle with the broadest portfolio of services solutions. Alstom's FlexCare Operate solutions cover the full spectrum of customer needs, including operations for all types of fleets, maintenance for the full transit system, as well as turnkey and public-private partnership solutions. Customers benefit from reduced operating costs and increased operational efficiencies through technologies and best practices based on more than 40 years of experience operating and maintaining trains and systems.

With more than 25 active operations and maintenance projects worldwide, Alstom is a trusted partner in helping transit authorities and communities achieve their mobility goals.

Alstom in Canada

With over 5,000 highly skilled Canadian employees, Alstom is the only rolling stock manufacturer in the country, and provides a full suite of rolling stock, signalling solutions, and operations and maintenance services for major rail projects in Canada. Alstom is Canada's national champion for urban rail mobility solutions and is proud to be at the centre of mobility projects across Ontario, including Toronto, Kitchener-Waterloo, Ottawa, as well as other Canadian projects in Vancouver, Edmonton, Montreal, and, soon, Quebec City.

ALSTOM and FlexCare Operate are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.





About Alstom



Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 86,000 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated sales of €18.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2025.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.



Contacts Press:



HQ

Philippe MOLITOR - Tel.: +33 (0) 7 76 00 97 79

philippe.molitor@alstomgroup.com



Canada

Stacy PATENAUDE - Tel.: +1 (438) 336-5191

stacy.patenaude@alstomgroup.com







Ontario

Perry JENSEN - Tel.: +1 (416) 435-3830

perry.jensen@alstomgroup.com



Investor Relations

Cyril GUERIN - Tel.: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16

cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com







Guillaume GAUVILLE - Tel.: +44 (0)7 588 022 744

guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com







Jalal DAHMANE - Tel.: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62

jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com

1 This order will be booked in the fourth quarter of Alstom's fiscal year 2025/26