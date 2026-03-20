

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis AG (NVS) on Friday announced that it has agreed to acquire a next-generation cancer therapy from Synnovation Therapeutics, strengthening its pipeline in breast cancer treatment.



The Swiss drugmaker will gain access to SNV4818, a pan-mutant-selective PI3K? inhibitor currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 study for patients with breast cancer and other advanced solid tumors. The therapy is designed to target cancer-driving mutations while sparing healthy cells, a strategy aimed at improving tolerability and enabling more durable treatment outcomes.



Under the terms of the agreement, Novartis will pay $2 billion upfront and up to $1 billion in milestone payments to Synnovation Therapeutics to acquire its unit Pikavation Therapeutics, that holds the PI3K? inhibitor portfolio, including SNV4818.



The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026.



Novartis said the proposed acquisition supports its oncology strategy in hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor two-negative (HR+/HER2-) breast cancer.



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