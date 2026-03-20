

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unilever (UL, ULVR.L, UN, UNA.AS, UNVB.DE) confirmed that it has received an inbound offer for its Foods business and is in discussions with McCormick & Company, Inc. The Board believes Foods is a highly attractive business, with a strong financial profile and is confident in the future of the Foods business as part of Unilever.



Unilever said there can be no certainty that any transaction will be agreed. The Group issued the statement in response to media speculation regarding the potential transaction.



Separately, McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) also confirmed that it is engaged in discussions with Unilever regarding a potential strategic transaction involving Unilever's Foods business.



At last close, Unilever shares were trading at 4,652.50 pence.



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