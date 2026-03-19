DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DOC) ("Healthpeak") and Janus Living, Inc. ("Janus Living") announced the pricing of Janus Living's upsized initial public offering ("IPO") of 42,000,000 shares of Janus Living Class A-1 common stock at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. In addition, Janus Living has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,300,000 shares of its Class A-1 common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. Janus Living's Class A-1 common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on March 20, 2026 under the ticker symbol "JAN." The IPO is expected to close on March 23, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.Janus Living expects to use the net proceeds received from the IPO to pursue acquisition and investment opportunities that meet its investment criteria and for general corporate purposes.After completion of the IPO, Healthpeak will own approximately 214,734,000 shares of common stock of Janus Living, representing an approximately 83.6% voting interest in Janus Living (81.6% if the underwriters' option is exercised in full).BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, and Morgan Stanley are acting as bookrunners for the offering. BNP PARIBAS, Credit Agricole CIB, KeyBanc Capital Markets, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Scotiabank, TD Securities, and Truist Securities are acting as senior co-managers for the offering. BTIG, Capital One Securities, Huntington Capital Markets, M&T Securities, Raymond James, Regions Securities LLC, Santander, and SMBC Nikko are acting as co-managers for the offering.The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001 or by email to dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.A registration statement on Form S-11, including a prospectus, relating to these securities has been declared effective by the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIESHealthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate focused on healthcare discovery and delivery.ABOUT JANUS LIVINGJanus Living, Inc. is a pure-play senior housing real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns high-quality communities across the United States that support residents with thoughtfully designed, highly amenitized environments.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSStatements contained in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding Janus Living's intent, belief or expectation as identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "project," "expect," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "seek," "target," "forecast," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "could," "would," "should" and other comparable and derivative terms or the negatives thereof. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among other things, Janus Living's expectations regarding the completion and timing of its initial public offering and listing. Forward-looking statements reflect Janus Living's current expectations and views about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. While forward-looking statements reflect Janus Living's good faith belief and assumptions Janus Living believes to be reasonable based upon current information, Janus Living can give no assurance that its expectations or forecasts will be attained. Further, Janus Living cannot guarantee the accuracy of any such forward-looking statement contained in this release, and such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. The forward-looking statements made in this communication are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements, even if they are subsequently made available by Janus Living on its website or otherwise. Janus Living does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.ContactsAndrew Johns, CFASenior Vice President - Finance and Investor Relations720-428-5400Jonathan Hughes, CFASenior Vice President - Finance and Investor Relations720-428-5050

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