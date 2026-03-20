Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

20 March 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 2 March 2026 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through J.P Morgan Securities plc ( JPMS plc) for cancellation:

Date Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased Lowest price paid per share (GBp) Highest price paid per share (GBp) Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) 13/03/2026 13,224 24.9500 25.6000 25.2739 16/03/2026 13,900 24.7000 25.3000 25.1101 17/03/2026 14,000 24.5000 25.1000 24.8157 18/03/2026 14,200 25.0500 25.7000 25.4660 19/03/2026 13,660 23.9000 24.8500 24.2442

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,515,862. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,515,862. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, detailed information of the individual trades made by JPMS plc on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme can be found at the following link:

Oxford Instruments plc - Trade Fills - 13.03.26.pdf

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916