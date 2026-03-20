Elicera Therapeutics AB: Elicera Therapeutics Announces Swedish Cancer Society's Senior Investigator Award to Chief Development Officer Di Yu

Gothenburg, March 20, 2026 - Elicera Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical stage cell and gene therapy company developing next generation cancer treatments based on oncolytic viruses and CAR T-cell therapies, armed with immune-activating properties via the company's commercially available iTANK platform, is pleased to announce that its Chief Development Officer and co-founder, Di Yu, has been awarded the prestigious Senior Investigator Award from the Swedish Cancer Society (Cancerfonden).

The award provides a research grant of SEK 3,885,000, distributed over 3 years. This funding supports established cancer researchers in dedicating themselves full-time to advancing high-impact cancer research, aligning perfectly with Di Yu's ongoing work in CAR T-cell therapy development.



Di Yu, who also serves as Head of Technical Operations at Elicera, commented:



"I am honored to have been awarded the Cancerfonden Senior Investigator position - a recognition that strengthens my long-term dedication to advancing CAR-T cell therapy. This support gives me the opportunity to continue building our research program, deepen collaborations, and accelerate our preclinical works toward clinical practices that can make a real difference for patients."



The Senior Investigator Award, granted by Cancerfonden, enables recipients without permanent senior academic positions (such as professor or senior lecturer) to focus exclusively on cancer research for an extended period, with the potential for renewal up to a total of six years (3+3 structure).



This recognition underscores Di Yu's contributions to the field. Elicera Therapeutics congratulates Di Yu on this achievement.

For further information, please contact:

Jamal El-Mosleh, CEO, Elicera Therapeutics AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0) 703 31 90 51

jamal.elmosleh@elicera.com

Certified Advisor

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank (publ)



About Elicera Therapeutics AB

Elicera Therapeutics AB (publ) has developed the patented gene technology platform iTANK that enables the arming of new and existing CAR T-cell therapies targeting aggressive and relapsing cancer forms. Elicera Therapeutics thereby addresses a well-defined and vast market. The company's CAR T-cell therapies have shown a potent effect toward solid tumors which are recognized as particularly difficult to treat and constitute the majority of cancer cases. The company addresses a global multibillion market in cell therapy through its offering of non-exclusive licensing of the iTANK-platform to companies in the pharmaceutical industry. Elicera Therapeutics has four internal development projects in immune therapy that separately have the potential to generate substantial value through exclusive out-licensing agreements. The company's share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For additional information, visit www.elicera.com.