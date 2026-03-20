Epiroc Aktiebolag: Epiroc wins large order for autonomous and electric mining equipment in Africa

Stockholm, Sweden: Epiroc AB, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has won a large order for autonomous and electric surface mining equipment in Africa.

The customer has ordered a fleet of Pit Viper 275 E blasthole drill rigs. The machines are cable electric and will be operated fully autonomously, boosting safety and productivity while having zero exhaust emissions.

The order is valued at SEK 380 million and was booked in the first quarter 2026.

"Epiroc is on the forefront of mining automation and electrification, and this major order is another significant step forward in our journey to support customers to operate in the safest, most productive and most climate-friendly manner possible," says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc's President and CEO.

The top-modern Pit Viper 275 E rig is the cable-electric version of the blasthole drill rig that has become a staple in the mining industry. Its robust design and innovative features have made it a go-to solution for rotary blasthole drilling operations around the world.

Delivery of the equipment will begin shortly and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.



Epiroc's Pit Viper 275 E blasthole drill rig.



For more information please contact:

Ola Kinnander, Media Relations Manager

+46 70 347 2455

media@epiroc.com

Epiroc is a global productivity partner for mining and infrastructure customers and accelerates the transformation toward a sustainable society. With ground-breaking technology, Epiroc develops and provides innovative and safe equipment, such as drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools for surface and underground applications. The company also offers world-class service and other aftermarket support as well as solutions for automation, digitalization and electrification. Epiroc is based in Stockholm, Sweden, had revenues of around SEK 62 billion in 2025 and has around 19 000 passionate employees supporting and collaborating with customers in around 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.