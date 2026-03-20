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WKN: A3C802 | ISIN: SE0017105620 | Ticker-Symbol: H3Q
Tradegate
18.03.26 | 20:18
7,985 Euro
+2,31 % +0,180
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
DYNAVOX GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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DYNAVOX GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6557,71010:53
7,6307,64510:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.03.2026 08:00 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Dynavox Group AB: Dynavox Group's CFO to step down by January 2027

Dynavox Group today announces that Chief Financial Officer Linda Tybring has decided to leave her position. Linda will remain in her role until 31 January 2027 to ensure a smooth transition and to support the recruitment and onboarding of her successor. The search process begins immediately.

"Linda has been instrumental in shaping what Dynavox Group is today," said Fredrik Ruben, CEO of Dynavox Group. "Her leadership has been central to major milestones, including the 2021 carve-out from Tobii and listing on Nasdaq Stockholm, the implementation of new global ERP systems, and several international acquisitions. These achievements have contributed to tripling the size of our business. I am deeply grateful for her unwavering commitment and partnership, and I look forward to following her onward journey."

"Choosing to leave Dynavox Group has been one of the most difficult decisions of my career," said Linda Tybring, CFO Dynavox Group. "This company, and the people in it, mean a great deal to me. I will continue to give my full focus to the organization and the transition process until the end of January 2027 to ensure our momentum continues."

For further information, please contact:

Elisabeth Manzi
Director Corporate Communications, Dynavox Group.
E-mail: elisabeth.manzi@dynavoxgroup.com
Phone: +46 (0)72 574 6313

About Dynavox Group

Dynavox Group AB (publ) is the parent company of Tobii Dynavox, the global leader in assistive communication. Headquartered in Stockholm, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (DYVOX), Dynavox Group employs over 1,000 people and serves customers in more than 65 countries. Tobii Dynavox's custom designed solutions enable people with disabilities such as cerebral palsy, ALS, autism and spinal cord injury to communicate with a voice of their own, develop literacy skills and live more independently. To date, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide have benefited from our integrated solutions, which include hardware, software, clinically developed language systems, mounting solutions, training, and dedicated support. We offer extensive funding expertise to facilitate funding for as many people as possible. As voice and motor impairments are common among our users, our solutions are accessed via alternative methods, such as eye gaze or touch screen. Using AI-based speech synthesis, we offer users a personalized voice identity in over 30 languages, for children and adults. For more information, please visit the Dynavox Group website: www.dynavoxgroup.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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