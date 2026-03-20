Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - BP Silver Corp. (TSXV: BPAG) (OTCQB: BPSCF) ("BP Silver" or the "Company") announces that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB marketplace under the symbol "BPSCF", effective March 20, 2026. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BPAG".

Tim Shearcroft, Founder, CEO, and Director of BP Silver, stated: "We are excited to announce our OTCQB listing in the United States-an important step that increases trading visibility and opens the door to a broader base of U.S. investors. By extending our reach beyond Canada, we're creating new opportunities for investors to participate in our story. The Company has built a foundation for scalable growth with the recent exploration success at our flagship Cosuño Silver project. We believe this listing will bring added attention to Cosuño-a Tier-One opportunity in Bolivia."

The Company expects that the listing on the OTCQB will provide greater visibility and convenience of trading for US investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and greater reach.

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Cosuño Silver Project Field Work Update

The Company also announces that heavy machinery has been mobilized to complete road repairs following the rainy season and to establish new access roads at the Cosuño Silver Project ("Cosuño"). Field mapping and sampling of newly identified target areas are expected to commence immediately, while planning for the geophysics program continues.

Several new targets have been identified and will be the focus of upcoming mapping activities. Pocañita Grande remains the Company's highest-priority target and has yet to be drilled. Notably, dacite-a type of volcanic rock commonly associated with mineralization-has been identified at both Pocañita Grande and Pocañita Chica.

To date, the strongest drill results at Cosuño have been returned from veins hosted in dacite at Pocañita Chica, including 38 m grading 109.1 g/t silver equivalent in Hole C0-0008 and 58 m grading 44.6 g/t silver equivalent. Both holes intersected high-grade silver zones exceeding 500 g/t Silver over widths of 1-5 m (see Figure 1 and February 27, 2026 news release).

Figure 1: Cosuño expanded mineralized corridor demonstrating a multi-kilometer zone of hydrothermal alteration with confirmed silver-rich mineralization at several targets. Please refer to the "Notes to the Map" section below for full disclaimers.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11890/289314_71f245a954d74973_002full.jpg

The field program will map rock types, alteration, and structures, with a focus on multiple vein sets outcropping at Pocañita Grande, Jalsuri East, and Jalsuri West, followed by channel sampling to determine metal content. While Bolivian silver systems typically form barren outcrops within lithocap alteration, Cosuño appears to host a mineralized lithocap over vein structures.

Tim Shearcroft, Founder, CEO, and Director of BP Silver, stated: "Pocañita Grande is looking to be the center of the ~10.5 sq. km mineralized system at Cosuño. We are excited to build access to this area so we can complete the necessary geological work, including detailed mapping and sampling. We are also excited to begin mapping and sampling new areas to expand the already significant mineralized footprint. Together with the upcoming geophysical program, this work is expected to identify high-quality drill targets to be tested later this year."

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Stewart D. Redwood, PhD, FIMMM, a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. As Dr. Redwood is a director of the Company, he is not independent under National Instrument 43-101.

Notes to the Map:

Intersections calculated at cutoff grades of 10 g/t Ag with sub-intervals at 30, 60 and 90 g/t Ag, or 0.5 and 1.0 g/t Au. The intervals may include some internal dilution. Au for CO-0001 and CO-0002 is by fire assay 30 g with AAS finish (AA-25). Au for CO-0003 to CO-0009 is by ICP (ME-MS41) which is semi-quantitative and is preliminary until fire assay (AA25) is completed. Ag and multielement were analyzed by aqua regia and ICP-MS (ME-MS41). Ag >100 ppm was reassayed by aqua regia and ICP-AES (Ag-OG46). Ag > 1000 g/t was reassayed by fire assay and gravimetry (AgGRA46). AgEq = (Ag grade * Ag recovery) + ((Au grade * Au price/ Ag price) * Au recovery). Prices Au $3431.54/oz, Ag $40.03/oz (London Bullion Market Association average 2025). The project is at an early stage, and there is no metallurgical test work to date. Assumed recoveries are 93% Ag and 96% Au by comparison with the Santa Ana deposit, Colombia (NI 43-101 mineral resource report for Outcrop Silver and Gold Corporation, 8 June 2023). For CO-0001 and CO-0002, AgEq is restated from the prior press release using the assumed recovery factors.

About BP Silver Corp.

BP Silver Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high-grade silver projects in Bolivia. The Company's flagship asset, the Cosuño Project, is strategically located in the prolific Bolivian silver belt, a region with a rich mining history and significant untapped discovery potential. With a strong technical team and a disciplined exploration strategy, BP Silver is positioned to unlock value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of major silver deposits.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: future prices and the supply of silver and other precious and other metals; future demand for silver and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289314

Source: BP Silver Corp.