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WKN: 851995 | ISIN: US7134481081 | Ticker-Symbol: PEP
Tradegate
20.03.26 | 12:48
132,06 Euro
+0,32 % +0,42
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Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
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NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PEPSICO INC Chart 1 Jahr
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PEPSICO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
131,92132,0412:55
131,90132,1012:55
PR Newswire
20.03.2026 12:36 Uhr
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PepsiCo: Pepsi Global Unveils Pepsi Football Nation - A New Global Platform Celebrating Football Culture Beyond the 90 Minutes

  • Pepsi Football Nation is a global platform celebrating fan culture, partnerships, and brand activations beyond the pitch.
  • Built on Over 50 Years of Heritage, Pepsi Football Nation connects fans across clubs, countries, and continents through a shared love of football.
  • The platform unifies Pepsi football partnerships and content across digital, social, retail, and live brand experiences.

LONDON, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepsi Global today announces the launch of Pepsi Football Nation, a global platform designed to bring football culture into everyday life from Rio de Janeiro to London.

For more than fifty years, Pepsi has been part of football's defining moments. From world-class tournaments and stadium events like the UEFA Champions League and the Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi to community competitions, the brand has consistently been part of the moments that matter most to fans.

Football unites people around the world, forming communities bound by belief, rivalry, ritual, and shared passion. It is this global community that inspires Pepsi's latest chapter in football.

Football's influence extends far beyond ninety minutes on the pitch. It lives in the anticipation before kick-off, the traditions that build belief, the conversations that continue long after the final whistle, and the rituals woven into daily life. With this understanding, Pepsi brings all its football activity together under Pepsi Football Nation, guided by one ambition: Pepsi Celebrates How Football Feels Around the World. The platform reflects that football is shaped as much by culture and connection as by performance.

Pepsi Football Nation celebrates fandom in all its expressions. It honours chants passed down through generations, pre-match rituals, debates that stretch late into the night, rivalries that test friendships, and the shared moments that bring fans back together. These are the experiences that define how the game is truly lived.

At the centre of the platform are the players shaping modern football. Pepsi has a dynamic global roster that reflects the talent, confidence, and cultural influence that drives football forward. They represent a generation where excellence on the pitch meets presence beyond it.

Together, these initiatives create a connected ecosystem that mirrors how fans experience football every day. The excitement leading into a match, the emotional highs and lows during play, the memorable moments that become stories, and the conversations that keep the spirit of the game alive long after the final whistle. Pepsi Football Nation brings global scale and local passion together in a shared celebration of football culture wherever the game is played and however it is experienced.

Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer, International Beverages at PepsiCo, says: "For more than five decades, Pepsi has been at the heart of global football culture, bringing the game beyond the pitch and into the worlds of music, entertainment and fandom. As football continues to grow and attract more diverse audiences, our opportunity is not only to show up in the sport, but to elevate the emotional energy that makes it unforgettable. Pepsi Football Nation is our next step: a platform that celebrates the passion, personality and shared experiences that unite fans everywhere. It reflects our commitment to driving cultural impact and creating deeper connections with consumers around the world."

Pepsi Football Nation brings football to life across multiple expressions. From always-on digital and social content rooted in fan conversation, humour, and cultural relevance to anthem-led storytelling inspired by the chants and songs that are part of football culture, the platform highlights real fan voices through creator and influencer collaborations. It amplifies food and meal moments where Pepsi is a companion to matchday experiences and extends into in-store and on-pack activations that turn everyday Pepsi moments into celebrations of the game.

Follow Pepsi on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube for the latest on Pepsi Football Nation and brand news.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2937284/Pepsi_Football_Nation.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665176/Pepsi_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/pepsi-global-unveils-pepsi-football-nation--a-new-global-platform-celebrating-football-culture-beyond-the-90-minutes-302719762.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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