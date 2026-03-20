Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI" or the "Company"), a global provider of Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions and channel only IT services, today highlighted its strategic positioning to address a rapidly expanding market opportunity emerging from increasing regulatory pressure and the accelerating need for governance within Microsoft 365 environments.

Recent regulatory developments, including the introduction of the Public Records Act 2023 (PRA 2023) in Queensland, Australia, are intensifying focus on how government agencies manage, retain, and dispose of information across modern cloud platforms. As adoption of Microsoft 365 continues to scale globally, organisations are facing increasing complexity in governing data across distributed environments such as Teams, SharePoint and OneDrive.

TTGI, through its global services business Insentra, is supporting organisations in addressing these challenges by implementing governance frameworks directly within Microsoft 365 environments, enabling improved audit readiness, reduced data risk, and ongoing lifecycle management of information assets.

The Microsoft 365 compliance market is undergoing accelerated expansion, driven by the convergence of AI adoption, tightening global regulatory enforcement and the consolidation of governance capabilities within Microsoft Purview.

The global compliance software market is estimated at approximately $68.4 billion in 2026, while Microsoft's Productivity and Business Processes segment, which includes Microsoft 365, generated approximately $77.8 billion in revenue in 2025, underscoring the scale of the platform opportunity.

As organisations transition from E3 to E5 and the emerging E7 "Frontier Suite" licensing, compliance is becoming a primary driver of platform uplift. The deployment of AI tools such as Copilot further amplifies demand, as organisations must first establish data governance, classification and lifecycle controls before enabling AI at scale. This dynamic is driving increased advisory, implementation and managed services demand, with Partners able to generate significant downstream services revenue, estimated at up to $6.26 for every $1 of Microsoft software, through ongoing compliance, risk, and governance programs.

Doug Childress, Chief Executive Officer of TTGI, said, "Regulatory change is fundamentally reshaping how organisations manage information. What was once policy driven is now an operational requirement inside cloud platforms, creating a significant and recurring services opportunity aligned to our Technology-as-a-Service model. Importantly, compliance is no longer just about risk mitigation. It is becoming the foundational layer required to safely adopt AI. Organisations cannot move forward with tools like Copilot without first establishing governance guardrails, and this is where we see a long-term, scalable opportunity for TTGI."

The Company believes that rising regulatory scrutiny, combined with continued adoption of Microsoft 365 and the launch of Microsoft 365 E7 is accelerating demand for scalable, repeatable solutions delivered via partner ecosystems across government and enterprise.

Ben Skeggs, Solution Manager at Insentra, said, "Many organisations assume their information is governed once it's in Microsoft 365, but in reality, visibility and control are often fragmented across Teams, SharePoint and OneDrive. We're seeing increasing pressure from audit, privacy and RTI requirements, and organisations need practical, in-platform approaches to manage information lifecycle at scale."

Scaling Through the Global Partner Ecosystem

TTGI's operating model, leveraging global delivery capability and strategic vendor relationships, positions the Company to address this demand across multiple regions and sectors.

Insentra has developed a structured and repeatable approach to information governance transformation, including:

Assessment of compliance gaps

Implementation of governance controls within Microsoft 365

Reduction of redundant, obsolete and trivial (ROT) data

Ongoing lifecycle management of information assets

This model is designed to scale across public sector organisations, including local government, state agencies, and regulated industries.

"We are seeing consistent demand from our Partners, whose clients are seeking practical, in-platform approaches to governance" said Ronnie Altit, Senior VP Sales and Marketing at TTGI. "Our focus is on enabling clients to operationalise compliance within Microsoft 365 while maintaining usability and productivity."

This alignment between regulatory compliance and platform readiness is creating a scalable opportunity as organisations seek to adopt higher value Microsoft 365 capabilities such as Copilot, AI agents and advanced analytics. By helping customers establish compliant, audit-ready information lifecycles, TTGI is positioning itself at the foundation of AI adoption while enabling our Partners to expand into high-margin, recurring compliance and governance revenue streams, reinforcing the Company's long-term strategy of building a scalable global partner-lead TaaS platform.

About Insentra, a TTGI Company

Insentra is a collaborative IT services partner delivering specialised Advisory, Professional, and Managed Services exclusively through the IT channel. Founded in Sydney, Australia, with offices in the United States and the United Kingdom, Insentra provides partners and their clients with deep expertise across artificial intelligence, modern workplace, cloud, data, cybersecurity, and end-user computing.

For more information, visit www.insentra.com.au.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI)

TTGI acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global partner-led program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, TTGI is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, TTGI provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

TTGI delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Turnium Technology Group Inc.