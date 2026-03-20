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WKN: A40MRM | ISIN: US86800U3023 | Ticker-Symbol: MS51
Xetra
20.03.26 | 13:00
19,510 Euro
-24,96 % -6,490
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,76019,78513:15
19,75519,79513:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC19,510-24,96 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.