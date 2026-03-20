In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) - up 16% at $24.00 Intellicheck, Inc. (IDN) - up 16% at $5.60 Planet Labs PBC (PL) - up 15% at $31.24 AleAnna, Inc. (ANNA) - up 15% at $4.36 Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) - up 11% at $4.40 Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) - up 10% at $37.81 TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) - up 9% at $21.90 York Space Systems, Inc. (YSS) - up 9% at $19.39 Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) - up 9% at $2.90 Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (INDP) - up 5% at $1.85

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) - down 26% at $22.71 Bimergen Energy Corporation (BESS) - down 21% at $2.25 China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) - down 11% at $3.86 Unusual Machines, Inc. (UMAC) - down 9% at $16.92 Cre8 Enterprise Limited (CRE) - down 8% at $2.62 Flowco Holdings Inc. (FLOC) - down 5% at $23.00 LanzaTech Global, Inc. (LNZA) - down 5% at $22.46 Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) - down 5% at $18.02 KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) - down 5% at $9.70 Cingulate Inc. (CING) - down 5% at $7.10

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - At 7:40 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX