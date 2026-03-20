HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - At 7:40 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) - up 16% at $24.00
- Intellicheck, Inc. (IDN) - up 16% at $5.60
- Planet Labs PBC (PL) - up 15% at $31.24
- AleAnna, Inc. (ANNA) - up 15% at $4.36
- Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) - up 11% at $4.40
- Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) - up 10% at $37.81
- TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) - up 9% at $21.90
- York Space Systems, Inc. (YSS) - up 9% at $19.39
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) - up 9% at $2.90
- Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (INDP) - up 5% at $1.85
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) - down 26% at $22.71
- Bimergen Energy Corporation (BESS) - down 21% at $2.25
- China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) - down 11% at $3.86
- Unusual Machines, Inc. (UMAC) - down 9% at $16.92
- Cre8 Enterprise Limited (CRE) - down 8% at $2.62
- Flowco Holdings Inc. (FLOC) - down 5% at $23.00
- LanzaTech Global, Inc. (LNZA) - down 5% at $22.46
- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) - down 5% at $18.02
- KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) - down 5% at $9.70
- Cingulate Inc. (CING) - down 5% at $7.10
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