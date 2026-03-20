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WKN: A4149T | ISIN: SE0024171458 | Ticker-Symbol: I88
Frankfurt
20.03.26 | 09:55
5,900 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASKER HEALTHCARE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASKER HEALTHCARE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9206,18013:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.03.2026 13:00 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Asker Healthcare Group AB: Acquisition of RMS Medical Devices

Asker Healthcare Group has signed an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in RMS Medical Devices ("RMS"), a fast-growing medical device distributor based in Belgium.

Asker_press_release_image_260320.jpg

"RMS is a highly respected company with 40 years of experience in the Belgian healthcare market and a strong reputation for clinically driven innovation. Their expertise in supporting hospitals and healthcare professionals as they integrate new solutions into daily practice aligns perfectly with Asker's ambition to build healthier communities. With a strong portfolio of high-quality medical devices from leading manufacturers, RMS will further strengthen and complement our current offering to European healthcare. We are very pleased to welcome the experienced RMS team to Asker and look forward to supporting their continued growth," says Johan Falk, CEO of Asker Healthcare Group.

RMS Medical Devices implements innovative medical technologies into hospitals and healthcare institutions across the Benelux region. The company combines strong clinical expertise in endoscopy, radiology and urology with rapidly expanding activities in digital health, artificial intelligence and minimally invasive surgery. In 2025, the company had 25 employees and generated a revenue of approximately SEK 170m.

The acquisition is expected to be completed on 1 April 2026 and to contribute positively to the Group's EBITA margin.

For further information, please contact:
Emma Rheborg, Head of Communication Asker Healthcare Group
Phone: +46 73 313 62 17
E-mail: emma.rheborg@asker.com

Asker Healthcare Group is a partner to caregivers and patients across Europe providing medical products and solutions. We build and acquire leading companies that together support the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes, reduce total cost of care and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. We are a European healthcare group that combines the entrepreneurial drive of strong local companies, with the abilities and collected knowledge of a large group - driving progress in the healthcare sector. The group has more than 4 500 employees in 19 countries and revenues amounting to SEK 17 billion.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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