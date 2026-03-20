Interactive Strength Inc.: TRNR Authorizes First Stock Repurchase Program; $500,000 Program Represents 20% Of Shares Outstanding at Last Closing Price

Guidance of more than $30 million in pro forma 2026 revenue and near-term profitability highlights TRNR share price opportunity

Profit of more than $500,000 after expenses on Sportstech Loan repayment drives TRNR's initial Stock Repurchase Program

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) ("TRNR" or the "Company"), owner and operator of the Wattbike, Ergatta, FORME and CLMBR fitness brands, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $500,000 (the "Repurchase Program"). The Company intends to repurchase shares of its common stock on the open market through HC Wainwright & Co., LLC, subject to market conditions, applicable securities laws, and the Company's policies governing insider transactions. Those policies include customary blackout periods that preclude the Company and Company insiders from purchasing shares during certain periods - including the several weeks preceding the announcement of earnings.

Trent Ward, CEO of TRNR, said: "We're very proud to have closed the Ergatta acquisition, as we committed to do. TRNR now owns four premium fitness brands that are expected to generate more than $30 million in pro forma 2026 revenue. We also expect to achieve profitability in the near term, driven by execution and accretive acquisitions, which is a substantial transformation of our operating performance in a short time. On top of this significant operating progress, and given that Sportstech loan recovery provided us with capital to operate and also generated more than $500,000 in return beyond principal and expenses, the Board has approved TRNR's first stock repurchase program."

"We see compelling value in TRNR shares," Mr. Ward continued, "and believe the market will recognize this value as we report financial performance that demonstrates Wattbike's positive momentum, and which includes Ergatta, later this year. While we do not expect the share price to stay depressed, it's incredible that, at the last closing price, we could repurchase approximately 20% of the two million shares currently outstanding by executing the authorized $500,000 stock repurchase in the open market. We are focused on creating shareholder value through acquisitions and repurchasing TRNR shares is another strategy that we expect to use going forward when the opportunity is presented."

Purchases under the Repurchase Program may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Repurchase Program does not obligate the Company to acquire any specific number or dollar amount of shares and may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion without prior notice.

About Interactive Strength Inc.:

Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) has established a leading portfolio of premium fitness brands - Wattbike, Ergatta, FORME and CLMBR - that combine advanced hardware, smart technology, and immersive content to deliver exceptional training experiences for both commercial and home use.

Wattbike offers a range of high-performance indoor bikes that set the global standard in cycling. Known for unmatched accuracy, realistic ride feel, and advanced performance tracking, Wattbike is trusted by elite athletes, national teams, and fitness enthusiasts around the world.

Ergatta is the leader in game-based connected fitness, offering a suite of addictive workout experiences and a line of premium rowing machines with embedded gaming content. Ergatta's content is personalized to each user, highly interactive, and designed to build lasting fitness habits through games rather than instructors.

FORME delivers strength, mobility, and recovery training through immersive content, performance-grade hardware, and expert coaching. Its wall-mounted systems include the Studio, a smart fitness mirror for guided programming and live 1:1 personal training, and the Lift, which adds smart resistance cable training-ideal for high-performance environments and sport-specific development.

CLMBR redefines the next-generation vertical climbing experience through its patented open-frame design and immersive touchscreen, delivering a high-intensity, low-impact workout that's both efficient and effective.

From elite performance to everyday wellness, our ecosystem of performance-focused solutions delivers data-driven outcomes for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and commercial operators.

TRNR Investor Contact

ir@interactivestrength.com

interactivestrength.com

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This press release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect management's assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's anticipated achievement of profitability, the intended execution and scope of the Repurchase Program, the expected percentage of outstanding shares that may be repurchased under the program, management's views regarding the Company's intrinsic value and share price, and the Company's expectations regarding shareholder value creation. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. A further list and descriptions of risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in TRNR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE: Interactive Strength Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/trnr-authorizes-first-stock-repurchase-program-500-000-program-repres-1150072