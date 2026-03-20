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Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Tune into BTV-Business Television and Discover Investment Opportunities featuring these standout companies making major moves globally.

Picard Medical (NYSE: PMI) is advancing artificial heart technology designed to fully replace the pumping function of a failing human heart while patients await transplant. With more than 2,100 patients supported by its Syncardia system, the company is now developing a fully implantable next-generation device with human trials targeted for 2028.

Contango Ore (NYSE American: CTGO): is merging with Dolly Varden Silver (NYSE American: DVS) (TSXV: DV) to form Contango Silver & Gold, a new mid-tier producer targeting 200,000 ounces of gold and up to 6 million ounces of silver annually. Backed by more than 3 million ounces of gold, 100 million ounces of silver, and over US$100 million in cash, the company is positioned to advance a multi-district growth strategy across Alaska and British Columbia.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (OTCQX: GMGMF) (TSXV: GMG) BTV chats with GMG about turning graphene's long-promised potential into real-world commercial applications - from energy-saving coatings and advanced cooling solutions to ultra-fast charging battery technology.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ: FEAM) is positioning itself as a the only domestic boron supplier in the US as they advance their large-scale resource to commercial development. Used in semiconductors, defense systems and advanced energy technologies, boron isnow designated a critical mineral with global supply highly concentrated.

Klondike Gold Corp. (OTCQB: KDKGF) (TSXV: KG): Uncovering the bedrock source of the legendary Klondike Gold Rush, the company is revealing kilometre-scale mineralization and new high-grade veins through ongoing drilling. With exploration advancing across its 727 km² district, an expanded resource update is targeted for 2027.

FireFox Gold (OTCQB: FFOXF) (TSXV: FFOX): is chasing multiple high-grade discoveries in Finland's Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, where strong results and experienced explorers are working to unlock Europe's next major gold district.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (OTCQB: NOPFF) (CSE: NOP) controls a rapidly expanding, naturally clean phosphate in Nevada that can be applied directly to farmland without chemical processing. Targeting the fast-growing organic agriculture sector, the project offers scalable domestic supply potential and future value.

Nine Mile Metals (OTCQB: VMSXF) (CSE: NINE) With modern drone geophysics unlocking what older methods missed, Nine Mile is targeting hidden polymetallic systems in Bathurst, ON. BTV expores how their active drilling could expand and upgrade their resource base.

Intrepid Metals Corp. (OTCQB: IMTCF) (TSXV: INTR) is drilling shallow copper targets in Arizona with potential links to a larger system. The program is supported by mining major, Teck Resources with further exploration planned this year, including work on a second project.

About BTV - Business Television / BTV The Agency:

For 28 years, BTV - Business Television has been on the air as the go-to half-hour investment show for savvy investors, delivering exclusive on-location interviews and actionable insights with emerging companies, industry leaders, and market experts. Hosted by Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV provides investors with direct access to executive teams and compelling investment opportunities not found anywhere else.

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Saturday, March 14 @ 5:00pm ET

BTV The Agency is a capital markets-focused B2B TV production and digital marketing agency serving publicly traded and financial companies. Through strategic content creation and extensive distribution across top-tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News, and leading financial platforms, the agency helps companies reach investors, advisors, and institutions-building brand credibility and driving national retail and institutional investor awareness.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288966

Source: BTV