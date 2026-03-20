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WKN: A119BJ | ISIN: CA4989033010 | Ticker-Symbol: LBDP
Tradegate
20.03.26 | 14:17
0,127 Euro
-10,56 % -0,015
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KLONDIKE GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLONDIKE GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1120,13714:28
0,0000,00014:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
5E ADVANCED MATERIALS
5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC1,500+4,17 %
GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD1,336+2,45 %
INTREPID METALS CORP0,296+2,78 %
KLONDIKE GOLD CORP0,127-10,56 %
NEVADA ORGANIC PHOSPHATE INC--
PICARD MEDICAL INC1,1400,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.