

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Macau Ltd (8WY.SG) released earnings for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at HK$1.629 billion, or HK$0.31 per share. This compares with HK$3.198 billion, or HK$0.57 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to HK$28.988 billion from HK$28.740 billion last year.



Wynn Macau Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: HK$1.629 Bln. vs. HK$3.198 Bln. last year. -EPS: HK$0.31 vs. HK$0.57 last year. -Revenue: HK$28.988 Bln vs. HK$28.740 Bln last year.



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