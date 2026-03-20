Henlius Reports 2025 Results: Sustained Growth in Both Revenue and Profit, Advancing Innovation Validation and Global Operations

SHANGHAI, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Henlius (2696.HK) today announced its 2025 annual results, marking its third consecutive year of profitability since 2023. During the reporting period, the Company recorded revenue of RMB 6.6666 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 16.5%, and net profit of RMB 0.8270 billion. Total R&D investment reached RMB 2.4919 billion, an increase of 35.4%. Amid continued investment in innovation, pre-R&D profit grew to RMB 2.3425 billion, up 26.2% year-on-year. This marks the third consecutive year of profitability since the Company first achieved full-year profitability in 2023, demonstrating resilient and sustainable profitability, alongside high-quality growth.

In 2025, Henlius continued to strengthen its global growth momentum, with total product revenue reaching RMB 5.7746 billion. Driven by rising ex-China sales of its core products-serplulimab (trade name: Hetronifly in Europe) and HANQUYOU (trastuzumab, trade name: HERCESSI in the U.S., Zercepac in Europe)-as well as accelerated realization of milestone payments from strategic partnerships, the Company reported strong international expansion. Ex-China product revenue exceeded RMB 200 million in 2025, doubling YoY, while product profit increased to RMB 93.9 million. To date, Henlius has achieved approvals for 10 products across 60 countries and regions, including 4 approvals each from the U.S. FDA and the European Commission, benefiting over one million patients worldwide.

The Company's flagship product, serplulimab continued to deliver global commercial momentum. During the reporting period, it recorded global sales revenue of RMB 1.4926 billion, representing a YoY increase of 13.7%. During the reporting period, Henlius' global sales revenue from breast cancer products reached RMB 3.2675 billion. Meanwhile, mature commercialized products continued to generate stable cash flow. The two dosage strengths of HLX14 (denosumab) have been commercially launched in the United States as well as in Germany, Spain and the UK, generating sales revenue of RMB 9.8 million during the reporting period. Meanwhile, Henlius continues to advance its innovation pipeline, with key assets including dulpatatug (HLX22, novel epitope anti-HER2 mAb) and HLX43 (PD-L1 ADC) entering critical clinical stages.

Supported by its integrated capabilities spanning R&D, clinical operations, regulatory, manufacturing, and commercialization, Henlius is accelerating its transition toward a China-rooted global biopharma model. Looking ahead, the Company will continue to focus on delivering biologics with quality to patients worldwide.

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