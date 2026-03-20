Unterföhring (ots) -Folgende Highlights starten im April auf Sky und WOW:Serien, Shows und Dokumentationen:Wasp Woman - Mord in Hollywood (3.4.)Jürgen Klopp: Die Ära Liverpool (3.4.)Into the Blue - Indonesiens Unterwasserparadiese S1 (6.4.)Ancient Apocalypse S1 (8.4.)The Blacklist S1-8 (9.4)Euphoria S3 (13.4.)Life Below Zero S6 (13.4.)Der Mond - Geheimnisvolle Kraft der Natur S1 (14.4.)Tschernobyl - Chronik einer Katastrophe S1 (15.4.)The Body: Spuren des Bösen S1 (16.4.)Diese Ochsenknechts S5 (21.4.)Crime Scene Cleaners S1 (21.4.)Earth - Die frühe Erde S1 (22.4.)Murdered or Missing? - Die ausgelöschte Familie S1 (22.4.)Unsere Erde im Wandel - Flüsse in Not (22.4.)The Girl on the Milk Carton S1 (29.4.)Miniature Wife S1 (30.4.)Filme:In The Lost Lands (3.4.)Heidi - Die Legende vom Luchs (4.4.)Die Gangster Gang 2 (5.4.)Die nackte Kanone (6.4.)Honey Don't! (10.4.)Asphalt City (11.4.)The Long Walk - Todesmarsch (17.4.)Der phönizische Meisterstreich (18.4.)Together - Unzertrennlich (24.4.)Bad Genius (25.4.)Pressekontakt:Kontakt für Medien:Thomas SchöffnerContent PRThomas.Schoeffner@sky.deKontakt für Fotomaterial:Bilder.Presse@sky.deOder direkt über das Fotoweb: https://picturemedia.sky.deOriginal-Content von: Sky Deutschland, übermittelt durch news aktuellOriginalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/33221/6240241