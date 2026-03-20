Original-Research: Villeroy & Boch AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft



20.03.2026 / 15:42 CET/CEST

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Villeroy & Boch AG Company Name: Villeroy & Boch AG ISIN: DE0007657231 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 20.03.2026 Target price: 30.50 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni

A resilient business model



Villeroy & Boch navigated a genuinely difficult 2025 with resilience - meeting its targets, advancing its integration agenda, reducing debt, and strengthening its balance sheet. Following divestments in its Northern European business, weak macroeconomic data (cautious consumer spending, sluggish housing construction), conflict in Gulf region, its outlook for the current business year - reduction of sales and operating EBIT - is no major surprise. Peer group multiples have come under pressure; therefore, we reduce our TP from EUR 34.50 to EUR 30.50.

Villeroy & Boch is a leading brand in the industry; we view the 2026 decline in sales as temporary, and therefore we maintain our Buy recommendation.







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