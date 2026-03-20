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WKN: A40VJN | ISIN: CH1398992755 | Ticker-Symbol: MULT
Xetra
20.03.26 | 15:07
5,800 Euro
-2,19 % -0,130
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
MULTITUDE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MULTITUDE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7605,87017:34
0,0000,00017:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.03.2026 16:58 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Multitude Capital Oyj and Multitude AG announce results from the tender offer

Multitude Capital Oyj and Multitude AG announce results from the tender offer

20. Mar 2026 / 16:45 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zug, 20 March 2026 - Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, ("Multitude", "Parent") today announces together with its wholly-owned subsidiary Multitude Capital Oy ("Company") the results from the tender offer. On 11 March 2026, Multitude Capital Oyj (the "Company") announced the successful issuance of subordinated perpetual floating rate callable capital notes (ISIN NO0013726893), guaranteed by Multitude AG, in an aggregate amount of EUR 70,000,000 under a framework of up to EUR 120,000,000 (the "Capital Notes").

Furthermore, Multitude AG (the "Parent") announced that holders of the Parent's existing notes of EUR 45,000,000 with ISIN NO0011037327 (the "Existing Notes") were offered to exchange Existing Notes for Capital Notes (the "Exchange Offer"), and that holders of the Existing Notes where offered the opportunity to tender their Existing Notes at a price of 102.00% ("Tender Offer").

At the end of the application period for the Tender Offer on 18 March 2026, the Parent had received valid tenders of Existing Notes in an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 3,332,000. Subject to the successful settlement of the Capital Notes (including receipt of proceeds), the Company intends to complete the Tender Offer and repurchase all Existing Notes that have been validly tendered at the tender offer price of 102.00% together with accrued but unpaid interest from, but excluding, the previous interest payment date until, and including, the settlement date for the Tender Offer. Settlement of the transaction pursuant to the Tender Offer is expected to occur on or about 26 March 2026.

Following completion of the Exchange Offer and the Tender Offer, the Parent and the Company will hold Existing Notes in an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 27,678,000.


For further information, please contact:

Multitude Group

Adam Hansson Tönning
Head of IR and Treasury
Phone: +46733583171
E-Mail: adam.tonning@multitude.com

Deal Manager

Pareto Securities AB
DCM Syndicate
E-mail: dcmsyndicate@paretosec.com

About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by the Multitude Growth Platform: Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people, offering services in 17 European countries. In 2025, the Group achieved a revenue of 257 million euros. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT' (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755).
www.multitude.com

About Multitude Capital Oyj:

Multitude Capital Oyj acts as Multitude Group's funding vehicle, issuing bonds to support liquidity for the Group's operations.


This information is information that the Company is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.45 CET on 20 March 2026.

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company Multitude AG
Grafenauweg 8
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Internet https://www.multitude.com/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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