Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Paris:GET) announces that it made available to the public and filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French financial market regulator), on 19 March 2026, it's 2025 Universal Registration Document (URD), under number D.26-0119.

The 2025 Universal Registration Document includes:

the annual financial report as at 31 December 2025;

the Board of Directors' corporate governance report;

the statement from the person responsible for the Universal Registration Document;

the description of the share buyback programme;

the sustainability information together with the report on the certification of this information;

the statutory auditors' reports and information relating to their fees.

The French version of the Universal Registration Document is available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and can be consulted and downloaded from the company's website (www.getlinkgroup.com). The Universal Registration Document is also available on the AMF website www.amf-france.org.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concessionaire until 2086 of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates the Truck and Passenger (cars and coaches) Shuttle services between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020, Eurotunnel has been developing smart border services to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since its inauguration in 1994, more than 537 million people and more than 109 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which handles a quarter of all trade between the Continent and Great Britain, has become a vital link, reinforced by the Eleclink electrical interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance the energy needs of France and Great Britain. Getlink complements its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to low-carbon services that control their impact on the environment, Getlink places people, nature and the regions at the heart of its concerns.

https://www.getlinkgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260320879790/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts:

Anne-Sophie de Faucigny: 06.46.01.52.86

Laurence Bault: +33 (0)6 83 61 89 96

Analyst and investor contacts:

Virginie Rousseau: +33 (0)6 77 41 03 39

Dana Badaoui: +33 (0)6 80 01 39 46