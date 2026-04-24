Regulatory News:

Following the previous announcements released on 31 March 2026 and 13 April 2026, Mundys1 has entirely exercised its right to increase its shareholding in Getlink up to 25.0% of the share capital and 29.9% of the voting rights2

The Mundys Group, controlled by Edizione with Blackstone as its second-largest shareholder, manages motorway and airport concessions and provides mobility services. The Group operates in 24 countries, with France representing the most significant market for Mundys with 28% EBITDA contribution in 2025 over consolidated results. In terms of employment, approximately 6,000 people work for the Group in the country. Since it began operating in the country, Mundys has invested ca. €11 billion in French infrastructure assets. In addition to Getlink, the Group's assets in France include the SANEF, SAPN and A63 motorway concessions (managed through Abertis), as well as Aéroports de la Côte d'Azur (ACA), which operates Nice Airport, the second busiest airport in France. The Group operates in line with a strategic approach strongly focused on sustainability, driven by a Climate Action Plan. Sustainability objectives are measured and certified, reinforcing the Group's commitment to achieving climate neutrality by 2040.

Mundys S.p.A. is an Italian Issuer of notes under its €5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the "Notes") which are admitted to the regulated market of the Irish Stock Exchange plc, trading as Euronext Dublin and to trading on its regulated market.

This announcement is released by the issuer and follows previous announcements which contained inside information or information which might be considered as such as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation") and is disclosed in accordance with the Issuer's obligations under Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Mr. Tiziano Ceccarani, Chief Financial Officer of Mundys S.p.A.

1 Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Aero 1 Global International S.à r.l ("Aero 1").

2 According to previous announcements, the exercise by Aero 1 of its right to increase its stake in Getlink's share capital by up to an additional 6.0% is part of the second tranche of the total return swap agreements entered into by Aero 1 with investment service providers on 31 March 2026. This exercise was subject to clearance from the UK Government under the National Security and Investment Act 2021 announced on 13 April 2026.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260424777361/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

e-mail: investor.relations@mundys.com

Media Relations

e-mail: media.relations@mundys.com

www.mundys.com



