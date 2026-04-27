Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Paris:GET) informs its shareholders that the combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) is convened on Wednesday 27 May 2026 at 10.00 am CET at 'Châteauform' le 28 George V', 28 avenue George V, 75008 Paris, France.

To attend this General Meeting, shareholders must be in possession of an admission card and a valid form of identification. It is recalled that any proxy holder, including a spouse, must provide evidence of a duly registered proxy, submitted in advance to Société Générale Securities Services (SGSS) either via the single participation form or through the VOTACCESS voting platform, and must present a valid form of identification.

The Notice of Meeting and the Convening Notice, including the agenda and proposed resolutions, were published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) dated respectively on 27 March and 27 April 2026. The procedures for attending and voting are set out in these notices.

In accordance with Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, shareholders are invited to consult the 2026 Annual General Meeting page on the Company's website, where the documents relating to this meeting are available:

https://www.getlinkgroup.com/en/shareholders-investors/general-meeting/

In accordance with Articles R. 225-83 and R. 225-89 of the French Commercial Code, the documents that must be made available to shareholders in connection with General Meetings are available at Getlink's head quarter office.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) holds, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concession for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086 and operates lorry and passenger (cars and coaches) shuttle services between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020, Eurotunnel has been developing services centred on the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since its opening in 1994, more than 537 million people and over 109 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of all trade between the Continent and Great Britain, has become a vital connection, reinforced by the Eleclink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps balance energy needs between France and Great Britain. Getlink complements its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary, Europorte. Committed to 'low-carbon' services that minimise their environmental impact, Getlink places people, nature and local communities at the heart of its priorities.

https://www.getlinkgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260427358590/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts:

Anne-Sophie de Faucigny: +33 (0)6 46 01 52 86

Laurence Bault: +33 (0)6 83 61 89 96

Analyst and investor contacts:

Virginie Rousseau: +33 (0)6 77 41 03 39

Dana Badaoui: +33 (0)6 80 01 39 46