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WKN: A0ESPU | ISIN: US8808901081 | Ticker-Symbol: T5Z
Tradegate
18.03.26 | 14:56
33,400 Euro
+1,83 % +0,600
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
TERNIUM SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERNIUM SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,20032,40022:11
32,20032,60021:00
ACCESS Newswire
20.03.2026 21:26 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Ternium S.A.: Ternium Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

LUXEMBOURG, LU / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) announced today that its board of directors convened the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. CET at Ternium S.A.'s registered office located at 26, Boulevard Royal, 4th Floor, L-2449 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Each holder of ADSs as of March 30, 2026, shall be entitled to instruct The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, the depositary bank, as to the exercise of the voting rights pertaining to the shares represented by such holder's ADSs.

The following documents are available in the Investors section of our website at www.ternium.com:

  • Notice and Agenda for the meeting.

  • Shareholder Meeting Brochure and Proxy Statement.

  • 2025 Annual Report.

Copies of these documents are also available, free of charge, at Ternium S.A.'s registered office in Luxembourg, between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CET, beginning on March 20, 2026. In addition, shareholders registered in the share register may obtain electronic copies of such documents, free of charge, by sending an e-mail request to ir@ternium.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to gross domestic product, related market demand, global production capacity, tariffs, cyclicality in the industries that purchase steel products and other factors beyond Ternium's control.

About Ternium

Ternium is a leading steel producer in the Americas, providing advanced steel products to a wide range of manufacturing industries and the construction sector. We invest in low carbon emissions steelmaking technologies to support the energy transition and the mobility of the future. We also support the development of our communities, specially through educational programs in Latin America. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

SOURCE: Ternium S.A.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ternium-announces-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-1150267

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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