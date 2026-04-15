Ternium S.A.: Revision of Ternium's 2025 Dividend Proposal in Response to Global Uncertainty

LUXEMBOURG, LU / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) today announced that its Board of Directors has revised its dividend proposal for fiscal year 2025, lowering the recommended payout to $2.20 per ADS ($0.22 per share), or $432 million, from the previously announced $2.70 per ADS. The annual dividend includes the interim dividend of $0.90 per ADS ($0.09 per share), or $177 million, paid in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Although the company maintains its outlook for a sequential increase in adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2026 and expects further improvements in the second quarter, the Board of Directors has determined that implementing measures to reinforce the company's balance sheet is a prudent course of action in the current environment. This decision reflects caution amid ongoing uncertainties regarding the potential impact in the global economy of the conflict in the Middle East.

If the Board of Directors' proposal is approved at the shareholders' meeting to be held on May 12, 2026, a net dividend of $1.30 per ADS ($0.13 per share), or $255 million, will be paid on May 15, 2026, with record date on May 14, 2026.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to gross domestic product, related market demand, global production capacity, tariffs, cyclicality in the industries that purchase steel products and other factors beyond Ternium's control.

About Ternium

Ternium is a leading steel producer in the Americas, providing advanced steel products to a wide range of manufacturing industries and the construction sector. We invest in low carbon emissions steelmaking technologies to support the energy transition and the mobility of the future. We also support the development of our communities, especially through educational programs in Latin America. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

Contact:

Sebastián Martí

Ternium - Investor Relations

+1 (866) 890 0443

+54 (11) 4018 8389

www.ternium.com

SOURCE: Ternium S.A.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/revision-of-terniums-2025-dividend-proposal-in-response-to-global-unce-1158017