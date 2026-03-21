

ROME (dpa-AFX) - DiaSorin S.p.A. (DIA.MI, DSRLF, DIAS.MI) reported that its net result for fiscal year 2025 declined to 150 million euros from 187 million euros last year.



But net revenues for the year grew to 1.195 billion euros from 1.185 billion euros last year.



The Board has approved the proposal to distribute an ordinary dividend of 1.30 euros per share, gross of withholding taxes and excluding treasury shares, with an ex-dividend date set for 18 May 2026, a record date on 19 May 2026, and payment on 20 May 2026. In consideration of the purchases that may be executed under the share buyback program authorized by the shareholders' meeting on 27 January 2026, as well as any treasury shares that may be cancelled pursuant to the resolution adopted on the same date, the total dividend amount will be determined based on the number of shares outstanding as of the ex-dividend date and the treasury shares effectively held by the Company as of the record date.



For fiscal year 2026, at 2025 constant exchange rates (CER), the company expects revenues to grow between 5% and 6%, while the adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to remain strong in the range of 32% to 33%.



DSRLF closed Friday's regular trading at $70.76 down $10.39 or 12.80%.



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