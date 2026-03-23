The new AI-powered capability simplifies the compilation of tax declarations by combining authoritative ministerial instructions with intelligent, workflow-embedded guidance

Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting Italy announced today the launch of Genya Dichiarativi Expert AI, a new capability embedded within the Genya cloud platform designed to support tax and accounting professionals in the compilation of tax declarations, starting with the 2026 Annual VAT Declaration.

"Tax professionals are operating in an increasingly complex regulatory environment, where accuracy, timeliness and confidence are critical," said Tomàs Font, Vice President General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Europe South Region. "With Genya Dichiarativi Expert AI, we are supporting professionals by simplifying access to ministerial guidance, reducing manual effort, and embedding artificial intelligence directly into the workflow, while ensuring that responsibility and final judgement always remain with the professional."

Genya Dichiarativi Expert AI by Wolters Kluwer integrates artificial intelligence directly into professional workflows, enabling users to consult ministerial instructions through natural language and receive contextual guidance while remaining fully in control of decision-making. The AI-powered capability draws exclusively on authoritative official sources, helping professionals work with greater confidence and efficiency.

Key benefits for tax professionals include:

Reduced time spent consulting instructions, by enabling natural-language queries of ministerial guidance directly within the workflow

Higher data quality, including in routine or repetitive steps, supported by authoritative references

Greater confidence during compilation, thanks to clear links to official sources

Operational continuity, as AI assistance is embedded within the Genya platform rather than requiring external tools

Human-centred decision-making, with professionals remaining fully responsible for final judgement

The launch of Genya Dichiarativi Expert AI builds on Wolters Kluwer's Expert AI strategy, shaped by more than a decade of AI investment and innovation. It combines deep domain expertise, responsible AI principles, and close collaboration with customers and technology partners to deliver transformative solutions. It empowers customers to work faster and make smarter decisions based on trusted and verified content.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260323181423/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Alejandra Quintela

External Communications Manager Europe

Tax and Accounting

Wolters Kluwer

Office: +44 7980 908385

alejandra.quintela@wolterskluwer.com



Diego Nicosia

Senior Communications Italy

Tax and Accounting Italy

Wolters Kluwer

Office/Mobile: +39 3426526574

Diego.nicosia@wolterskluwer.com