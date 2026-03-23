Hankook Tire & Technology: Hankook's iON Race Supports Competitive Racing at Historic Madrid E-Prix

- Formula E concluded its inaugural Madrid E-Prix at the Circuito del Jarama, where Hankook's iON Race operated consistently across the championship's longest circuit
- The race marked the first single-header event to feature PIT BOOST, adding a new strategic layer alongside a revised ATTACK MODE
- Hankook also engaged fans at the Hankook booth in the Fan Village, highlighting its iON EV tire technology
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2939529/Photo_1__Formula_E_S12_Madrid_E_Prix_Race.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2866236/Hankooktire_CI_Logo.jpg
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