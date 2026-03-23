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WKN: A1T7SE | ISIN: SE0005127818 | Ticker-Symbol: EFE
Tradegate
20.03.26 | 10:06
15,840 Euro
+4,55 % +0,690
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAGAX AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAGAX AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,36014,68010:17
14,55014,57010:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2026 08:30 Uhr
32 Leser
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Sagax AB: Sagax Invests Sek 1,245 Million Through 4 Transactions

Sagax has, through 4 separate transactions, acquired 12 properties for SEK 1,245 million. The properties comprise 106,200 square metres of lettable area and 245,100 square metres of freehold land. Annual rental income amounts to SEK 82 million. The occupancy rate is 100%, and the average remaining lease term is 5.9 years.

Of the acquisitions, 8 properties, comprising 96,000 square metres of lettable area and 208,000 square metres of freehold land, are in Lisbon. These represent Sagax's first investment in Portugal and will be reported together with Sagax's operations in Spain in the Iberia segment (previously Spain).

Of the acquisition value, SEK 1,167 million relates to properties in Portugal and Spain. The remaining properties will be reported in the segments Sweden (SEK 60 million) and France (SEK 18 million).

Of the acquisitions closing has taken place for SEK 18 million during the first quarter of 2026. Closing for the remaining SEK 1,227 million is expected to take place during the second quarter of 2026.

In Portugal, property acquisitions are subject to pre-emption rights from, among others, the municipalities in which the properties are located. The necessary approvals are expected to be obtained.

For further information, please contact CEO David Mindus, tel +46 8 545 83 540.

About AB Sagax
AB Sagax is a property company whose business concept is to invest in commercial properties, primarily in the warehouse and light industrial segment. Sagax's property holdings per 31 December 2025 amounted to 5,371,000 square metres, distributed over 1,043 properties. AB Sagax (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. More information is available at www.sagax.se.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this press release. In the event of discrepancies, however, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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