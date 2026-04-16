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WKN: A1T7SE | ISIN: SE0005127818 | Ticker-Symbol: EFE
Frankfurt
16.04.26 | 08:04
17,510 Euro
+1,39 % +0,240
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAGAX AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAGAX AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,09017,65010:57
17,36017,38010:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2026 08:00 Uhr
24 Leser
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Sagax AB: Sagax Adjusts Financial Targets

Sagax has established the following financial targets:

  • Return on equity of at least 12% per year over the period 2026-2030.
  • Growth in profit from property management per Class A and B share of 5-10% per year over the period 2026-2030.

These targets replace the financial targets established in 2013, which were as follows:

  • Return on equity, measured over a five-year period, shall exceed 15% per year.
  • Profit from property management per Class A and B share shall increase by a minimum of 15% per year.

Over the past five years, return on equity has averaged 14% per year. Profit from property management per Class A and B share increased 4% in 2025 and by an average of 15% per year over the same five-year period.

If the 2026 forecast, as presented in Sagax's year-end report for 2025, is achieved, Sagax will have delivered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% since 2013, when the targets were established. Since 2013, the company has achieved the target of at least 15% annual increase in profit from property management per Class A and B share in 10 of the 12 years.

Sagax's dividend policy remains unchanged.

Comment from David Mindus, Chief Executive Officer, AB Sagax:

- "As a result of the company having achieved its financial targets over a long period, Sagax is today a substantially larger company with a more conservative capital structure than in 2013, when the current targets were established. To provide shareholders with a clearer view of what the company considers achievable in the years ahead, we are today publishing new financial targets for the period 2026-2030."

For further information, please contact CEO David Mindus, tel +46 8 545 83 540.

About AB Sagax
AB Sagax is a property company whose business concept is to invest in commercial properties, primarily in the warehouse and light industrial segment. Sagax's property holdings per 31 December 2025 amounted to 5,371,000 square metres, distributed over 1,043 properties. AB Sagax (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. More information is available at www.sagax.se.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this press release. In the event of discrepancies, however, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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