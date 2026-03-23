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WKN: 940602 | ISIN: NL0000009538 | Ticker-Symbol: PHI1
Xetra
23.03.26 | 11:11
22,120 Euro
-4,53 % -1,050
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,03022,04011:46
22,03022,05011:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2026 10:34 Uhr
131 Leser
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Royal Philips: Philips convenes the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2026

March 23, 2026

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced it has convened the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) 2026 and published the agenda with explanatory notes.

As previously announced, the agenda includes:

  • Proposal to appoint John DeFord (American, 1962) as new member of the Supervisory Board, with effect from May 8, 2026.
  • Proposals to re-appoint Paul Stoffels (Belgian, 1962), Herna Verhagen (Dutch, 1966) and Sanjay Poonen (American, 1969) as members of the Supervisory Board, with effect from May 8, 2026.
  • Proposal to re-appoint Roy Jakobs (Dutch/German, 1974) as President/CEO and Chairman and member of the Board of Management, with effect from May 8, 2026.

The agenda furthermore includes a proposal for a Remuneration Policy for the Supervisory Board as well as a number of recurring items, such as the 2025 Remuneration Report as included in the Annual Report 2025 (advisory vote), and the proposals to adopt the company's financial statements and dividend in cash or shares.

The AGM will be held at the Hotel Okura Amsterdam, Ferdinand Bolstraat 333, Amsterdam on Friday, May 8, 2026, beginning at 10:00 CET.

The complete agenda with explanatory notes, the Annual Report 2025 (which was published on February 19, 2026), the binding nominations, the proposed Remuneration Policy for the Supervisory Board and other information relevant for the AGM have been published here.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Fuchs
Philips Global External Relations
Tel.: +31 614869261
E-mail: Michael.Fuchs@philips.com

Dorin Danu
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: dorin.danu@philips.com


About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 64,800 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Forward-looking statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about the strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA, future developments in Philips' organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.

Attachments

  • Roy Jakobs
  • John DeFord
  • Paul Stoffels
  • Herna Verhagen
  • Sanjay Poonen

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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