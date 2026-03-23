Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - KO Gold Inc. (CSE: KOG) (OTCQB: KOGDF) ("KO Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, following its news release dated March 16, 2026, that its common shares commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market at the open of trading on March 20, 2026 under the symbol "KOGDF". The OTCQB listing marks an important milestone for the Company as it advances its district-scale land position in the Otago Gold District on New Zealand's South Island and prepares for an active 2026 exploration and drilling season.

"Listing on the OTCQB marks a key milestone for KO Gold as we expand our market presence and improve accessibility for U.S. investors," said Greg Isenor, President and CEO of KO Gold. "We believe this broader North American exposure will help grow our shareholder base and enhance the Company's profile at a pivotal time, as we advance exploration in the Otago Gold District in New Zealand and maintain a steady flow of news."

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is a recognized U.S. public market for entrepreneurial and development-stage companies that meet current reporting standards. Trading on the OTCQB is expected to enhance the Company's visibility among U.S. investors and provide greater accessibility for trading in U.S. dollars during U.S. market hours. Real-time quotes and market information will be available on the OTC Markets website under the ticker "KOGDF", supporting increased liquidity and broader investor engagement.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "KOG".

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Paul Ténière, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Director of KO Gold Inc. who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About KO Gold Inc.

KO Gold is a Canadian junior exploration company listed on the CSE under "KOG". The Company's strategy is to acquire and explore highly prospective gold properties within the Otago Gold District in New Zealand. KO Gold presently has four 100%-owned exploration permits within the Otago Gold District for a combined land package of 400 km2 (including the Carrick Range exploration permit application). The Company's Smylers Gold, Hyde, and Glenpark EPs are located adjacent to OceanaGold's Macraes Gold Mine and the Carrick EP hosts the historic Carrick Goldfield which holds promise as a significant gold deposit near Santana Minerals' Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project. The Company also has an NSR on three additional permits, Garibaldi, Raggedy Range, and Rough Ridge South totaling 340 km2. KO Gold has spent over C$3M in exploration and drilling on its permits in the Otago Gold District over the past five years including RC and diamond drilling on its Smylers Gold EP.

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The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "potential," or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may" or "will" occur. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the anticipated benefits of the Company's OTCQB quotation, including enhanced visibility, broader exposure to U.S. investors, increased liquidity and improved accessibility for trading; the Company's expectation that the OTCQB quotation will broaden its shareholder base and elevate its corporate profile; and the Company's plans to advance its district-scale land position in the Otago Gold District and undertake an active exploration and drilling season in 2026, including the timing and nature of future news flow.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that the OTCQB quotation may not provide the anticipated benefits to the Company or its shareholders; the risk that trading in the Company's common shares may be affected by general market, economic, industry, political or regulatory conditions; the risk that the Company may not be able to maintain its OTCQB quotation; the risk that exploration activities, results or related programs may not proceed as currently contemplated, or at all; and the other risk factors described from time to time in the Company's public disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289522

Source: KO Gold Inc.