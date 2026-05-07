Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - KO Gold Inc. (CSE: KOG) (OTCQB: KOGDF) ("KO Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2026.

At the meeting, shareholders approved all matters put before them. A total of 7,653,783 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, representing approximately 17.85% of the Company's 42,880,749 issued and outstanding common shares.

Shareholders approved setting the number of directors of the Company at five. The following nominees were elected as directors of the Company: Gregory Isenor, Paul Ténière, Norman Stacey, Alvin Jackson and John Anderson. Each director nominee received 100% of the votes cast in favour of his election. Shareholders also approved the appointment of Jones & O'Connell LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.

The Company is pleased to welcome John Anderson to its board of directors. Mr. Anderson is the Chairman of Purplefish Capital Management Limited, an independent corporate finance advisory firm with offices in Vancouver, Geneva and Beijing. Purplefish works with companies to assist them in achieving strategic and financial objectives, attracting capital and supporting business development and growth.

John Anderson has over 30 years of capital markets experience, primarily in the resource sector. He has founded, financed and advised numerous start-up companies and has experience with issuers listed on major international exchanges, including the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange, NYSE, Nasdaq, AIM and the Swiss Stock Exchange. Mr. Anderson was a founder of Deep 6 PLC, American Eagle Oil and Gas and New Found Gold Corp., and was a founding general partner of Aquastone Capital LLC, a New York-based gold fund. He has raised in excess of $500 million for resource companies and currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Triumph Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIG) and Chair of TriplePoint Resources Ltd. and Wildsky Resources Inc. (TSXV: WSK).

"We are delighted to welcome John Anderson to our board," said Greg Isenor, Chief Executive Officer of KO Gold. "John brings more than 30 years of capital markets experience, significant resource-sector expertise and a strong track record of helping growth-stage companies access capital and execute on strategic opportunities. We look forward to his contributions as KO Gold continues to advance its growth strategy."

The Company is also pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of KO Gold's shares in the United States. The Company's shares recently began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol KOGDF.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

"Achieving DTC eligibility is an important step as we continue to expand our visibility and accessibility to the U.S. investment community," said Greg Isenor, Chief Executive Officer of KO Gold. "This supports our long-term strategy as we advance exploration in the Otago Gold District in New Zealand and maintain a steady flow of news."

About KO Gold Inc.

KO Gold is a Canadian junior exploration company listed on the CSE under "KOG". The Company's strategy is to acquire and explore highly prospective gold properties within the Otago Gold District in New Zealand. KO Gold presently has four 100%-owned exploration permits within the Otago Gold District for a combined land package of 400 km2 (including the Carrick Range exploration permit application). The Company's Smylers Gold, Hyde, and Glenpark EPs are located adjacent to OceanaGold's Macraes Gold Mine and the Carrick EP hosts the historic Carrick Goldfield which holds promise as a significant gold deposit near Santana Minerals' Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project. The Company also has an NSR on three additional permits, Garibaldi, Raggedy Range, and Rough Ridge South totaling 340 km2. KO Gold has spent over C$3M in exploration and drilling on its permits in the Otago Gold District over the past five years including RC and diamond drilling on its Smylers Gold EP.

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The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "propose," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "potential," or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may,". All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the anticipated benefits of the Company's DTC eligibility, including simplifying the process of trading the Company's common shares in the United States and enhancing liquidity; the anticipated benefits of the Company's quotation on the OTCQB Venture Market; the Company's plans to increase its visibility and accessibility to the U.S. investment community; and the Company's plans to advance its district-scale land position in the Otago Gold District and undertake an active exploration and drilling season in 2026, including the timing and nature of future news flow.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation: that DTC eligibility and the OTCQB quotation will provide the expected benefits to the Company and its shareholders; that market participants, brokers and investors will respond to DTC eligibility and OTCQB trading in a manner consistent with the Company's expectations; that the Company will be able to advance its projects as currently contemplated; that planned exploration activities, including gold mining and drilling, can be carried out as anticipated; that required contractors, equipment, personnel, permits and financing will be available on reasonable terms; and that general business, market and economic conditions will remain supportive.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: that DTC eligibility and the OTCQB quotation may not result in increased liquidity, broadened investor participation or any other anticipated benefits; fluctuations in the market price or trading volume of the Company's securities; risks relating to the Company's ability to advance and develop its mineral projects; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; uncertainty regarding exploration results and the continuity, grade and extent of mineralization; delays or changes in planned exploration programs; the availability and cost of labour, equipment, contractors, financing and regulatory approvals; commodity price fluctuations; and general economic, market, industry and business conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296576

Source: KO Gold Inc.