Berkeley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Helio Corporation (OTCID: HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ELISIUM, LLC, the company creating a 4,000 acre microcity in South Florida which will be the most technologically advance and most environmentally sustainable master-planned community in the USA, to help it power the future of next-generation urban development, marking the Company's first customer agreement for its Space-Based Solar Power (SBSP) system while providing early commercial validation and supporting initial development funding.

The agreement represents a key milestone for Helio as it begins pre-selling future power capacity from its planned orbital solar infrastructure, scheduled for initial deployment within the next two years. The collaboration positions the ELISIUM microcity as an early adopter of Helio's wireless energy transmission system and reinforces Helio's first-mover advantage in commercial space-based solar power.

According to a recent feature in Forbes, ELISIUM represents one of the most ambitious next-generation urban developments currently planned in the United States.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/jonathanreichental/2025/07/06/inside-the-bold-vision-for-americas-first-cognitive-city/

Led by luxury resort developer Ed Miranda and a stellar team of technologists, ELISIUM is a planned 4,000-acre mixed-use luxury lifestyle, sports, and hospitality community in South Florida designed as America's first "cognitive city." The master-planned development is expected to include approximately 4,400 homes for about 10,800 residents across 14 districts, along with luxury hospitality, motorsports facilities, a private airport, wellness and longevity programs, and significant commercial space. Designed as a sustainable, net-zero microcity, ELISIUM will integrate artificial intelligence, automation, and advanced data systems into its core infrastructure, operating as a living laboratory for next-generation urban technologies through its technology arm, COGNITIVE, which is developing AI-driven platforms intended to manage the community and eventually be deployed in cities around the world.

Under the agreement, Helio and ELISIUM will collaborate to explore the integration of space-based solar power delivered via wireless power transmission to support the development and long-term energy infrastructure of the ELISIUM microcity.

"This agreement reinforces Helio's first-mover advantage in the commercialization of space-based solar power," said Ed Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Helio Corporation. "ELISIUM is exactly the type of visionary partner that can unlock the potential of space-based solar power. Their commitment to building the cities of the future aligns with Helio's mission to deliver abundant, reliable clean energy from space. We believe ELISIUM is the first of many partners as we move to secure additional early adopters and begin preselling future orbital power capacity."

ELISIUM's leadership emphasized that Helio's technology aligns closely with its long-term vision for the future of sentient cities.

"[Helio's] Space-Based Solar Power (SBSP) system solution capable of delivering renewable energy to ELISIUM via wireless power transmission is exactly the type of innovative technology that we want to use in the development and operation of our microcity," said Ed Miranda, CEO of ELISIUM.

Beyond serving as a renewable energy source for ELISIUM, Helio believes the agreement provides third-party validation of the company's technology and commercial model. The Company is now working to bring additional early adopters onboard who are seeking reliable, scalable energy solutions.

These efforts include discussions with new smart city developments, remote industrial operations such as mining and research facilities, and national governments seeking to leapfrog traditional electrical grid infrastructure by deploying next-generation power solutions. Mining operations in remote regions typically rely on diesel generators that require constant fuel shipments and complex logistics, significantly increasing operating costs. In many cases, mining companies must also commit to infrastructure investments in surrounding communities as part of their concessions with host governments. Space-Based Solar Power (SBSP) offers a compelling solution to both challenges by delivering continuous, reliable energy without the need for transported fuel while enabling the development of long-term energy infrastructure that can benefit both the mining operation and nearby communities.

Remote research facilities face similar constraints, often operating in isolated environments where maintaining power requires costly and frequent fuel deliveries. SBSP has the potential to provide these installations with dependable, clean energy delivered directly from space, reducing logistical risks and improving operational stability in locations where traditional infrastructure is impractical.

At the national level, many countries struggle to deliver power to remote regions within their borders, frequently requiring multi-billion-dollar transmission infrastructure projects that lose efficiency over long distances or the construction of local power plants that can disrupt surrounding communities and ecosystems. SBSP provides an alternative model for energy delivery by transmitting power wirelessly from orbit, reducing the need for extensive terrestrial infrastructure while expanding reliable access to electricity.

At the same time, global energy markets have experienced increasing volatility as oil and gas supply chains are impacted by geopolitical tensions and international conflicts. For nations seeking resilient, independent energy systems, space-based solar power offers a secure and reliable source of electricity capable of helping prevent blackouts while ultimately supporting long-term baseload energy capacity that is insulated from geopolitical disruptions and climate-related risks.

Helio's space-based solar power architecture is designed to collect solar energy in orbit and transmit electricity wirelessly to receiving stations on Earth, providing continuous renewable energy independent of weather or daylight cycles.

The Company expects additional announcements related to commercial partnerships, customer agreements, and system development milestones as Helio advances toward its first operational deployment.

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

About ELISIUM | COGNITIVE

ELISIUMTM is a $20B visionary development redefining the American city. Spanning 3,967 acres in South Florida, we are building a Cognitive, Net-Zero, Luxury Sponge Microcity designed for human flourishing. We are the physical manifestation of Autopoietic Urbanism - a city that self-repairs, self-regulates, and anticipates the needs of its 10,800 residents. We are PLACEMAKING WITH PURPOSE. We curated 14 distinct districts, each designed around specific passions to create a tapestry of experiences. From the adrenaline of Motorsports and Aviation to the serenity of Equestrian, Golf, and Vineyard estates, every square foot is engineered for immersion. We are ENGINEERING HAPPINESS. We move beyond traditional metrics to focus on Gross Global Happiness (GGH). By integrating Agentic Workflows and Autonomous Logistics, we remove the daily friction of everyday life to offer residents the ultimate luxury: Time Affluence. We will be the most

SUSTAINABLE & RESILIENT community in America by setting a new global standard. As a Net-Zero Sponge City, we utilize advanced hydro-engineering and renewable grids to create a regenerative environment in harmony with nature. We are building FUTURE-PROOF INFRASTUCTURE powered by our technology development subsidiary - COGNITIVE. Our infrastructure is self-repairing and adaptive, upgrading its logic to meet resident needs in real-time. We are utilizing an AI Sentient Operating System to guarantee that the city remains as efficient and innovative in Year 20 as it is on Day 1. We are creating a major ECONOMIC ENGINE for the communities that surround us and are poised to become a major innovation hub, generating 15,000+ jobs and welcoming 500,000 annual visitors. We are building a Legacy Asset for the post-digital era. Welcome to ELISIUMTM.



COGNITIVETM is ELISIUM's technology development subsidiary which is architecting the Brain, Nervous System, and Immune System for cities in the post-digital era. We have moved beyond the reactive "Smart City" to engineer Autopoietic Urbanism-software that allows environments to predict, self-regulate, and self-repair with the following sentient technology stack:

CityOS TM (The Mind): An intelligent kernel powered by Causal World Models that simulates thousands of potential futures to predict and prevent problems before they manifest.

BuildingAI TM (The Reflexes): Self-governing infrastructure layer that turns passive structures into autonomous economic nodes capable of negotiating energy and ordering their own repairs.

RoomAITM (The Senses): Powered by WooHoo, this is the universal interface connecting residents to the city, removing the friction of daily logistics to create Time Affluence.

The "Smart City" era - defined by static dashboards and reactive sensors - is over. The future is COGNITIVE.



For more information on ELISIUM | COGNITIVE, please www.elisium.city and www.cog.city. Thank you.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.

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Source: Helio Corporation