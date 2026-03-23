Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U) ("Planet" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Britt Tucker as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.

Ms. Tucker brings extensive experience in global sales, business development, and strategic partnerships across the commercial space sector. In her advisory role, she will support the Company in identifying investment opportunities and strategic partnerships within the rapidly expanding space economy.

Britt Tucker is a seasoned sales and business development professional with deep expertise across the global commercial space industry. Known for her ability to build meaningful relationships and forge high-impact partnerships, Britt has developed a reputation as a trusted connector within the space ecosystem. Throughout her career, she has worked closely with leading space companies, researchers, and private astronaut programs, helping translate ambitious visions into actionable opportunities that advance science, exploration, and commercial growth beyond Earth.

With extensive experience spanning human spaceflight, weightless research platforms, and emerging commercial space ventures, Britt brings a unique perspective on the rapidly evolving space economy. Her deep understanding of industry dynamics, combined with her strong network across aerospace companies, entrepreneurs, and investors, enables her to identify and help cultivate strategic opportunities that accelerate innovation and investment in the sector.

As an advisor, Britt brings both strategic insight and industry access leveraging her trusted relationships and market expertise to help guide investment decisions and support the growth of transformative space ventures. Her passion for the future of space exploration and her ability to connect the right people with the right opportunities make her a valuable asset in advancing the next generation of space innovation.

"We are very pleased to welcome Britt as an advisor to Planet Ventures," said Etienne Moshevich, Chief Executive Officer of Planet Ventures. "Her deep relationships across the commercial space ecosystem and her understanding of the emerging opportunities in the sector will be invaluable as we continue to evaluate and support innovative companies operating at the frontier of the space economy."

"As someone who has spent my career building relationships across the space industry, I've had the privilege of working with incredible companies," Britt said. "Bringing that network and perspective to support the next generation of space companies is truly an honor." She added, "Some of the most powerful things happening in space today are the result of the right people coming together. Helping make those connections and supporting companies pushing the boundaries of what's possible is incredibly meaningful."

About Planet Ventures Inc.

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.

Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

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Source: Planet Ventures Inc.