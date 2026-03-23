Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) ("Telescope" or the "Company") is a developer of enabling technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and high value chemical industries. The Company is pleased to announce that Dr. Joel M. Hawkins has expanded his consulting role with Telescope. Dr. Hawkins is an industry-wide authority in automating complex chemistry workflows and enabling the high-value kinetic and mechanistic datasets needed for chemical process development. His expertise will now support Telescope's expanding work in automated chemistry sampling technologies and autonomous, Self-Driving Laboratories.

Dr. Hawkins has been a long-standing champion of applying automation, parallel experimentation, and data-rich process analytics to improve chemical development. His prior work with Pfizer and Technobis demonstrated how combining these technologies can accelerate the optimization of chemical processes in pharma R&D.

Dr. Hawkins' deep domain knowledge in both chemistry and automation has already contributed to Telescope's lithium-sector process IP development, including advancements in its ReCRFT and DualPure technologies. While continuing his involvement in that area, Dr. Hawkins will also expand his role to join Telescope's development of:

Automated reaction sampling technology, such as the DirectInject-LC platform, Telescope's flagship product line. He will also participate in the recently announced collaboration between Telescope and AGI to develop next-generation chemical reactors. Self-Driving Laboratories (SDLs), building on Telescope's deployment of these automated platforms at Pfizer and the Korean Pharmaceutical and Biopharma Manufacturer's Association. SDLs integrate robotics, inline analytics, and artificial intelligence to perform chemistry research faster and more efficiently than traditional methods.

"Dr. Hawkins has consistently pushed the boundaries of what process chemists can achieve, championing the shift towards advanced experimentation platforms," said Dr. Jason Hein, Telescope CTO. "His contributions have already supported our work in lithium process chemistry, and we're excited to expand our collaboration into automated sampling technologies and SDL projects."

Dr. Hawkins commented, "Automated chemistry sampling and analysis provides richly detailed data profiles for chemical reactions which can be fundamental for developing efficient chemical processes. I'm excited to expand my role with Telescope to help further develop this technology and its integration into automated platforms."

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope Innovations Corp. is a developer of reaction sampling technology, intelligent automation and advanced chemical manufacturing technologies. The Company builds and deploys enabling technologies including reaction sampling systems for real-time analysis, flexible robotic platforms, and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. The Company's "Self-Driving Labs" are fully autonomous, physical AI platforms that plan, execute, and analyze experiments far more efficiently than traditional manual approaches. Bio-pharmaceutical, high value specialty chemical, and advanced materials companies utilize Telescope's products and services to accelerate the development and optimization of chemical processes, thereby cutting down time and costs from lab to market. For more information, please visit www.telescopeinnovations.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Telescope Innovations to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance and include, but are not limited to: Dr. Hawkins' anticipated support for Telescope's expanding work in automated chemistry sampling technologies and Self-Driving Laboratories; his expected involvement in the development of automated sampling technology including the DirectInject-LC platform; his planned participation in the collaboration between Telescope and AGI to develop next-generation chemical reactors; Telescope's continued development and deployment of Self-Driving Laboratories; and the Company's expectation of expanding its collaboration with Dr. Hawkins on automated sampling technologies and SDL projects. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance, or results to differ materially from what is projected in the forward-looking statements, including without limitation: technological risks and uncertainties; market acceptance of Telescope's technology; the Company's ability to retain key personnel; general economic conditions; and other risks detailed in the Company's public filings. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289035

Source: Telescope Innovations Corp.