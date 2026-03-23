Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Redefines Large-Scale Event Communications for the 2026 NABC Convention

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company and a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, is proud to redefine large-scale event communications through its continued partnership with the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). Crexendo is delivering mission-critical communications for the 2026 NABC Convention in Indianapolis, ensuring organizers, coaches and staff stay seamlessly connected throughout one of the busiest and most high-profile events in college basketball.

For more than a decade, Crexendo has served as the communications backbone of the NABC Convention, supporting one of the most celebrated and logistically complex events in college basketball. In 2026, Crexendo will once again power the event's Mobile Command Center, enabling real-time coordination, call management, mobility, and on-demand support for organizers, coaches and staff across multiple venues.

Crexendo's cloud communications platform ensures seamless connectivity throughout the convention, helping event leadership manage operations efficiently while delivering a smooth experience for thousands of attendees during one of the busiest weeks in collegiate sports.

"Crexendo's continued support allows our team to stay connected and focused on delivering an exceptional experience for all NABC Convention attendees," said NABC senior director of events Mark Heatherman. "Crexendo's communication technology plays a vital role in keeping our operations running smoothly year after year."

"From tip-off to final buzzer, timing and communication are everything. Our platform ensures the NABC Convention runs like a perfectly executed play," said Jeff Korn, Chairman and CEO of Crexendo. "We're proud to continue our long-standing collaboration with the NABC, providing reliable, scalable communications that support the Mobile Command Center and help this premier event operate at its best. It's an honor to contribute to such a significant gathering for the basketball coaching community."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over seven million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 240 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include Crexendo (i) believing that its communications platform ties everything together and runs as the command center for operations, communications, logistics, and more during the convention; (ii) NABC's ability to leverage the technology from any location facilitates the successful execution of the convention and during the most important time of the year for NABC they rely on Crexendo to provide their Mobile Command Center and (iii) believing that Speed, agility and reliability are just as important off the court as they are on the court; (iv) being proud to support our partner the NABC with communication solutions that allow the NABC and coaching staff to work the way they need to, and deliver the best results for a seamless communications experience.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Crexendo Contact:

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

dgaylor@crexendo.com

602-732-7990

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/crexendo-redefines-large-scale-event-communications-for-the-2026-nabc-convention-1148740