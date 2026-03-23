Cyber Security 1 AB: Cyber Security 1 AB has today submitted an application for delisting to Nasdaq Stockholm

Cyber Security 1 AB, 556135-4811 (the "Company") has today, in accordance with the Board of Directors' decision on 22 December 2025 to apply for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market, submitted an application for delisting to Nasdaq Stockholm ("Nasdaq").

The decision to apply for delisting is made pursuant to Swedish Securities Council's Self-Regulatory Committee's (ASK) Rules on delisting of shares on the issuer's initiative, item II.1.B). The Board of Directors' decision on delisting was approved by sufficient majority at an extraordinary general meeting on 29 January 2026. In the application to Nasdaq, the Company has proposed that last trading day for the share is decided to be 10 April 2026. The Company will notify the market in a separate press release when Nasdaq has announced its decision on the delisting.

For further information, please contact:

Public Relations:

pr@cyber1.com



Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.



About CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through presences in Sweden, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Kenya and the UK. Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq: CYB1.ST), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients' protections against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. CYBER1 had revenues of €50.06m in 2024.

For further information, please visit www.cyber1.com/investors.

For all company filings and reports, please visit: https://cyber1.com/investor-relations/results-reports/