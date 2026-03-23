Cyber Security 1 AB: The share in Cyber Security 1 AB is delisted and the last day of trading is 10 April 2026

Cyber Security 1 AB, 556135-4811 ("the Company") has announced by press release earlier today on 23 March 2026 that the Company has applied for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm has today approved the Company's application for delisting, and the last day of trading has been set at 10 April 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Public Relations:

pr@cyber1.com



Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.



About CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through presences in Sweden, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Kenya and the UK. Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq: CYB1.ST), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients' protections against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. CYBER1 had revenues of €50.06m in 2024.

For further information, please visit www.cyber1.com/investors.

For all company filings and reports, please visit: https://cyber1.com/investor-relations/results-reports/